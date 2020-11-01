BossLogic Reveals Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Alternate PS5 Cover Art

✖

BossLogic has revealed a pair of unofficial cover art designs for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Inspired by the game's recently revealed Into the Spider-Verse suit, the covers feature that particular take on the character front-and-center, with some other "glitchy" imagery meant to evoke the film. Given the popularity of Into the Spider-Verse, it's not surprising that it inspired the artist to create these renderings. At the very least, it seems like the kind of thing that fans of the movie would love to see replace the current box art for the upcoming game! For now, fans will just have to hope that Sony offers an official version.

Both of the cover art designs created by BossLogic can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The version on the left features the city in the background, while the version on the right looks a bit closer to the game's real box art, with Miles centered on a plain background.

While Miles Morales has been a popular character since his debut in 2011, the release of Into the Spider-Verse introduced the character to a much bigger audience. As such, it's not surprising that the upcoming game will feature a costume option that gives the character an appearance closer to the film. Like the previous Marvel's Spider-Man, Miles Morales will offer a number of alternate costumes for the character to wear, including the "2020" suit from the comics. Clearly, Insomniac Games is looking for a number of alternate suits that fit the character's history.

BossLogic has a tendency to create unofficial designs such as this one. Last month, the artist revealed a Resident Evil poster featuring art of the actors from the upcoming reboot imagined as the video game characters they'll be portraying. Like the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales design, it definitely seems like the kind of thing that fans wouldn't mind seeing in an official capacity!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? What do you think of BossLogic's take on the game's box art?