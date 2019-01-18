Bosslogic’s Take on Ronda Rousey As ‘Mortal Kombat 11’s’ Sonya Blade Is Spot On

So if you missed out on today’s huge Mortal Kombat 11 reveal, you may have not seen the news that Ronda Rousey, currently WWE Raw women’s champion, will be portraying Sonya Blade in the forthcoming game. She’s got her voiced nailed down pat; and her persona definitely fits into the character mold. But…what would happen if Ronda ever cosplayed as Sonya Blade in real life?

We’ll probably find out closer to the game’s release, as she could easily slip on the costume (maybe Wrestlemania?) and show off some savvy moves. In the meantime, though, BossLogic, a popular artist making the rounds on Instagram, has struck again, providing his take on how Rousey would look at the popular character.

You can see his Instagram post below, where he congratulates the superstar on her new role. He notes, “Congrats to @RondaRouseybeing our new Sonya Blade! Awesome meeting you today!

Thank you for bringing me down @wbgames@mortalkombat #MK11Reveal I had a blast met some awesome people 🙏❤️ @igndotcom sorry we didn’t get to meet. And shout outs to @magalimariecyrielle for making this all happen #MK11 #mkkollective#MK11Reveal“

The look is nailed down very nicely, with just the right shade of green in both the background and Ronda’s steely stare. She also looks combat ready with her outfit, as well as her matching green gloves. Say….can we make this a skin in the game? With its customization system, we’re pretty sure it’s a possibility.

Now we just need to see if Ronda will give dressing up as Sonya a try in real life. We know she’s a big fan…so why not?

Also, considering that BossLogic is part of the MK Kollective community that’s surrounding the forthcoming fighting game, don’t be surprised if we get even more art from him down the line. We’ve already seen him dabble with MK in the past (like with this artistic take on Drake as Scorpion); and more work would definitely showcase his talents in just the right ways.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

