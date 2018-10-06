Move Over, Bowsette, Brosette Is Here

Bowsette. The meme that you thought was dead birthed from Nintendo Switch trailer that led to an adorable comic that the Internet then made its own. We’ve seen some amazing artwork combining Bowser and Peach with with the help of the Super Crown, and now it’s time to take the latest craze to the next step: Cosplay. But not just any cosplay, this time it’s the “bros” turn:

This is The best #Bowsette Cosplay You cant change my mind. Cosplayer: Christopher Cosplay pic.twitter.com/zULTTAwvWC — Hyde The Wicked Witch of The West [Twitch] (@_WickedRabbit_) September 30, 2018

The cosplayer in question goes by “Christopher Cosplay” and he not only perfectly captured the essence of Bowsette, but in its true form that it is still very much Bowser.

We weren’t the only ones to think this was accurate either:

funny enough this is the most accurate one iv seen

everyone else just had quick grabs for attention so they wore some black or nothing at all and added a turtle shell

but this just looks amazing and looks like there was actually effort put into it — Ian (@GoochDolphin) October 1, 2018

Ok I thought the whole bowsette thing was dumb but nevermind 👌 — ᴀɴᴅʏ ʀᴜɴʏᴏɴ ʟᴏᴄᴋ (@heckmouse) October 1, 2018

The original Bowsette character combined both Bowser and Peach thanks to an adorable comic by Twitter user ‘Ayyk92’ and from there, the fandom showed off how obsessive (in a good way) it can be. From Boosette, to other variations of Bowsette, the creative contributions are never ending.

To learn even more about the latest in Nintendo fandom, plus more on the origins of the comic that inspired it all itself, you can check out our previous coverage right here to see the good, the bad, and the weird.

As far as the game that spawned it all goes, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is scheduled to release on January 11, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch.

What are your thoughts on the latest Super Crown creation that launched a thousand memes? What other two Nintendo characters would you like to see get this treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and hit us with what you think about the latest cosplay to be added to the Nintendo community!