PlayStation Plus Users Praise “Amazing” Return to PS3 Series Not Seen in 12 Years

PlayStation Plus users have praised an amazing game from a PS3 and PS4 series not seen in 12 years, much to the disappointment of many PS5 users. Many consider the PS3 and PS4 era as the peak of PlayStation first-party development, because not only was Sony releasing incredible games, but there was a diversity to its portfolio it doesn’t have anymore. On top of this, it was regularly pumping out games, which is also no longer the case.

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One of the most noteworthy series from this era that has been missing the entire PS5 generation, and much of the PS4 generation as well, is the Infamous series, which is developed by Sucker Punch Productions, a PlayStation studio that has not made anything other than Ghost of Tsushima games since 2014. There’s nothing stopping the studio from returning to the series in the future, but at this point — given how long it has been and the relative popularity of its open-world samurai series — it seems unlikely a return to Infamous is going to happen anytime soon, if ever. In the meantime, PS Plus subscribers have been enjoying the series available via PS Plus.

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“It’s So Amazing”

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, right now the top post is a post dedicated to Infamous First Light, the latest release in the series. For those who do not know, it is a standalone expansion of Infamous Second Son that serves as a prequel. It was released in 2014, months after the release of Infamous Second Son. And like its predecessor, it was a PS4 exclusive. At the time, it was notably not that well-received, only earning a 73 on Metacritic. It also seemingly sold pretty softly. Yet, 12 years later, it is being remembered fondly.

“I never thought I’d end up loving this game. I just installed it yesterday while browsing the PlayStation catalog, and wow, the graphical fidelity is stunning,” reads the post in question. “The colors are vibrant, and the image quality is sharp and beautiful. I only found out yesterday that Sucker Punch made this game, which explains why it’s so amazing.”

Of course, the popularity of the post echoes the sentiment it makes, as do many of the comments from fellow PS Plus subscribers.

“The mobility in this game was so damn fun,” reads one of these comments. Another adds, “Second Son was probably the first game I played on my PS4. What a stunning game. This was more of the same, really. I’m the biggest open world hater, but these were fun.”

For those who are curious, Infamous First Light is available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, and has been given out for free via the PS Plus Essential tier as well. For non-subscribers, it costs $15.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.