Horizon’s Next Game Is Only Getting Bigger

Horizon Hunters Gathering is on track to become a fantastic spin-off to Horizon: Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, featuring a stylized online co-op multiplayer that is already expanding in new ways. After an initial closed beta test, player feedback and first impressions are leading to big changes, helping this game reach its full potential before it releases for PC and PS5 systems. The continued growth of this title seeks to cover some gaps in gameplay fans have noticed, helping to refine player experiences for those who already enjoy the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Open betas and periods of Early Access for different games allow their core systems to be adjusted and iterated upon before an entire project goes through an official launch. For example, games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Hades 2 were in Early Access for years before their release, allowing for more content to be added over time alongside important polishing. Since Horizon Hunters Gathering was only playable recently, many of its upcoming adjustments are all big changes that mark the first time the game truly gets to expand after its introduction.

Horizon Hunters Gathering Is Having Another Closed Beta Playtest For PS5 & PC Players

Developer Guerilla Games has revealed a second planned closed beta playtest for Horizon Hunters Gathering, marking another window where a select number of players can try the game. Taking place from May 22, 2026, until May 25, 2026, this playtest is available for both PS5 and PC players, through the PlayStation Beta Program that players can sign up for. While not everyone will be selected and given a code, a larger number of people are expected to join compared to the very limited first beta this spin-off experienced.

Every since its announcement in February 2026, Horizon Hunters Gathering has been a game that players have plenty of questions about. The game is marketed as a roguelike of sorts, with three players joining up together to hunt down robotic monsters in online co-op runs. Creating unique builds, tackling challenges posed by monster bosses, and using specific characters with individual abilities draws comparisons to titles like Elden Ring Nightreign in how this Horizon game creates its gameplay loop.

That being said, a variety of additional modes and features help the game stand out from its inspirations. The first closed beta proved this, showing off a strong central narrative that almost formed a cooperative campaign you and your friends could work through. Although limited in the game’s current state, previews have formed a foundation that many players enjoy, only making upcoming content all the more exciting.

Expanded Story Content Will Be Told Through The Introduction Of Two New Characters

Courtesy of Guerilla Games

Some of Horizon Hunters Gathering‘s new story will be told through the existence of two new characters — Ensa and Shadow. Both characters have a unique connection to the Horizon world, creating their own playstyles to synergize with other potential squad members. Shadow is described as “a Carja covert operative who commands a fearsome Stalker machine,” implying that their build will be centered around powering up their companion. Meanwhile, Ensa is “a charismatic Oseram smuggler with a mercenary past,” with a play style likely reflective of their origin.

Both characters will feature in a new playable Episode, or a small part of the larger campaign for the game. These will not only tell stories tied to the new hunters, but also tie into the overarching narrative Horizon Hunters Gathering is trying to tell. The introduction of new mysteries, motivations, and story beats can help players get a better connection to the game beyond just its roguelike loop, making the upcoming full release something to anticipate for the full story.

Refined Gameplay Changes Almost Make This An Early Access Period For Horizon Hunters Gathering

Courtesy of Guerilla Games

The second playtest for Horizon Hunters Gathering is undergoing tons of gameplay changes, to multiple modes players are able to try. The wave-based survival of the Machine Incursion mode is getting extra difficulty levels, making it far harder for players who wished for a greater challenge from the first beta. Similarly, the Cauldron Descent mode is also getting new difficulties too, offering multiple stages of unique trials with new modifiers that will test even veteran players from the first playtest.

Other modes also have a new region for players to explore, called “Breaker’s Bounty.” This location is full of dense jungles and ravaged ruins, with a desert area where players can encounter dangerous new types of machines during their travels. One of the biggest changes in the second playtest is a way for solo players to team up with NPC allies, filling up empty slots on co-op teams to make fights easier. This means that even a solo player getting into the new playtest can have help when visiting Breaker’s Bounty for the first time.

If this franchise’s unlikely spin-off keeps getting more playtests with big changes, each beta can almost be considered an ongoing Early Access period. Although players won’t always have access to Horizon Hunters Gathering, the fact that it is continuing to evolve frequently in 2026 is a good sign for how refined the game will become whenever it gets an official launch.

What do you think of the expanded gameplay and features of Horizon Hunters Gathering‘s second closed beta? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!