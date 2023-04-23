The Super Mario Bros. Movie Wins Third Straight Box Office Weekend

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will cross $400 million to reamin atop the domestic box office for a third straight weekend. After its first two record-breaking weekends at the office, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will earn an estimated $58.2 million in its third weekend, including $14 million on Friday. The film's box office total will climb to $434.3 million by, making it Universal Pictures' third highest-grossing movie of all time, behind only Jurassic World ($653.4 million) and E.T.: The Extraterrestrial ($437.1 million). The Incredibles 2 is the only animated movie to reach $400 million faster than The Super Mario Bros. movie, at 15 days to 18. The Super Mario Bros. Movie received mixed critical reactions ("While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colorful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon'ts," the critics' consensus reads on Rotten Tomatoes). ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarded the film a 2-out-of-5 score in his review, suggesting longtime Mario fans will get the most out of it: "Passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as nearly every scene is full of tributes to the beloved brothers and their gaming legacy, to the point that these will distract you from the fact that you came to see a movie. Younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences, as well as the physical antics of the adventure. For all other viewers, the experience feels similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game and promising, 'Just one more try!' as you hope to move on to something more exciting in your life, harmlessly irritating you until you see the sweet relief of a 'Game Over.'" Despite not overtaking the box office phenomenon that is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Evil Dead Rise is performing well at the box office, opening to $10.3 million on Friday on its way to a respectable $23.5 million opening weekend haul. The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Evil Dead Rise are both playing now in theaters. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Photo: Nintendo, Universal) Week Three

Weekend: $58.2 million Total: $434.3 million With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Bros. Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. The film's voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

2. Evil Dead Rise (Photo: New Line Cinema) Opening Weekend

Weekend: $23.5 million A reunion between two estranged sisters gets cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Lee Cronin wrote and directed Evil Dead Rise, which is the fifth installment of the Evil Dead series, created by Sam Raimi. It stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher.

3. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (Photo: MGM) Opening Weekend

Total: $6.28 million During the war in Afghanistan, a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain. Guy Ritchie co-wrote and directed Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim

4. Air (Photo: Amazon Studios) Week Three

Weekend: $5.5 million Total: $41.3 million Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Ben Affleck directed Air from a screenplay by Alex Convery, based on true events. The movie stars Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis.

5. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Photo: Aidan Monaghan) Week Four

$5.4 million Total: $82.1 million

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from a screenplay they co-wrote with Michael Gilio, based on a story by Gilio and Chris McKay, inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game and set in its Forgotten Realms campaign setting. The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

6. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Five

$5.3 million Total: $168.4 million

With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. Chad Stahelski directed John Wick: Chapter 4 from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

7. The Pope's Exorcist (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Two

$3.3 million Total: $14.9 million

Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist for the Vatican, battles Satan and innocent-possessing demons. A detailed portrait of a priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. Julius Avery directed The Pope's Exorcist, based on the memoirs of Father Gabriele Amorth, published as An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories., The film stars Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero.

8. Renfield Week Two

$3.1 million Total: $13.6 million

Renfield, the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula, is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding. However, after centuries of servitude, he's ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness. Chris McKay directed Renfield from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley, based on a story by Robert Kirkman, and inspired by the characters created by Bram Stoke rin his 1897 novel Dracula. It also serves as a sequel to the 1931 Dracula movie. The movie stars Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Nicolas Cage.

9. Beau Is Afraid Week Two

Weekend: $2.7 million Total: $3.2 million Beau is a neurotic and paranoid man who inherited mental illness from his father. He's in therapy for his problems, but has scheduled a flight home to visit his mother Mona. On the morning of the day he's scheduled to get on a flight, he wakes to hear that she has been killed in a car accident. Beau then embarks on an journey to get home in order to attend Mona's funeral, but the trip is difficult as he suffers from hallucinations and doesn't know which of the horrors he faces is real. Ari Aster wrote and directed Beau Is Afraid. It stars Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Richard Kind.