Boyfriend Dungeon Actually Lets You Date Your Weapon

It’s the age of Dream Daddy and other insanely popular dating simulators that seem to all be competing for who can outweird each other the most. From cat dating RPGs, to being the daddiest daddy you can be – there’s an oddball little niche for every gamer. So for those that have ever wanted to date their weapons, good news – now you can with Boyfriend Dungeon.

Though we still don’t have a release date, we do have a nifty new trailer and more info on the babe known as Sawyer the Glaive and the game’s Kickstarter. Kitfox Games tells us, “One of the babes introduced in the trailer is Sawyer the Glaive, our first dateable non-binary character! We’re also going to be Kickstarting, funding everyone’s favorite mysterious cat silhouette in our last trailer! Be still, hearts of cat-lovers everywhere. Pocket, the cat, turns into Brass Knuckles in the dunj and isn’t interested in romantic love — you can find fulfillment in close friendships, too. He isn’t normally a lapcat, but if you earn his trust, he might warm up to you…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the game’s creator:

“Plunder the “dunj” and take your weapons on dates. Capture the hearts of cuties to level them up. Boyfriend Dungeon is the the playful shack-and-slash the world’s been waiting for!

Kitfox Games is developing Boyfriend Dungeon in coordination with dating-dungeon fans to find the most appealing characters to date. The adorable little dungeon crawler lets players take on the quest to fight monsters and romance weapons – but don’t worry, the weapons are actually conveniently single hotties disguised as weapons, so no injuries occurred during said dates. We hope.

Each romance option unlocks a special weapon they can use to fight off monsters. Each with their own unique personality and charming looks, they also come equipped with their own stats for combat. Does high attack speed come before those beautiful baby blues? It’s up to the player to decide. Not to be outdone however by the cat dating simulators at there – one of the available romance options is … yup, a cat.

The game itself is slated to release sometime in 2019, though no concrete drop window has been set. For more information on how to romance those sexy weapons, you can check out Kitfox’s official website here, as well as on Steam. Don’t forget to back it over on Kickstarter as well, there are 30 more days to go! (UPDATE: Goal has been met! People really want to date their weapons.)