Devil May Cry and Final Fantasy Voice Actor Brad Venable Dies at 43

By Tyler Fischer

Brad Venable, a prolific video game and anime voice actor that has appeared in series like Final Fantasy, Devil May Cry, Call of Duty, Fire Emblem, Pokemon, Shenmue, Attack on Titan, and One Piece, has died at the age of 43. At the moment of publishing, a cause of death has not been revealed, but the tragic news has been confirmed by Venable's wife.

Venable's stint in the voice acting industry dates back to 2004 when he lent his acting chops to World of Warcraft. Since then, he's appeared in many of the biggest series that both anime and gaming have to offer, with some of his most notable roles being V's Griffon in Devil May Cry 5 and Daz in Attack on Titan. More recently, Venable has appeared in new releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon's Souls, Serious Sam 4, and Desperados III.

Since the news broke, members of the voice acting industry and beyond have been paying tribute to Venable.

0comments

Here at ComicBook we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Venable's family and friends during this difficult time.

Start the Conversation

of