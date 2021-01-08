Devil May Cry and Final Fantasy Voice Actor Brad Venable Dies at 43

Brad Venable, a prolific video game and anime voice actor that has appeared in series like Final Fantasy, Devil May Cry, Call of Duty, Fire Emblem, Pokemon, Shenmue, Attack on Titan, and One Piece, has died at the age of 43. At the moment of publishing, a cause of death has not been revealed, but the tragic news has been confirmed by Venable's wife.

Venable's stint in the voice acting industry dates back to 2004 when he lent his acting chops to World of Warcraft. Since then, he's appeared in many of the biggest series that both anime and gaming have to offer, with some of his most notable roles being V's Griffon in Devil May Cry 5 and Daz in Attack on Titan. More recently, Venable has appeared in new releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Demon's Souls, Serious Sam 4, and Desperados III.

Since the news broke, members of the voice acting industry and beyond have been paying tribute to Venable.

If you didn't know @bradvenable, you were missing out. He was kind to every single person he knew. I don't think he gave himself the credit he deserved, but he was always there to be supportive of his colleagues, no matter what stage they were at in their career. — Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) January 8, 2021

🕯️ Brad and I took a workshop and were given a script that called for Southern accents. I told Brad I can't do a Southern accent, but he encouraged me so I tried anyway. Please see how he supports me, instills confidence in me over time, raises a high5. I love @BradVenable. pic.twitter.com/P9pTfAgwIX — Faye Mata 💙 (@FayeMata) January 8, 2021

Very sad to have lost one of the nicest and most giving talents in the voiceover business. @bradvenable was a sweetheart of a man and would help you with anything you needed. Ridiculously talented and a real treasure. R.I.P. Brad. I will miss our chats. #voiceovers #voiceover — Terry Daniel (@voiceoversbytd) January 8, 2021

You saw the best in all of us and brought it out. You treated me like family, and called me your little brother. You motivated & inspired us. Our bond & friendship these past few years is something I will treasure forever. I love you @bradvenable I miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URPRVRgPro — Brian Olvera @ Home Studio (@LiveStudioBrian) January 8, 2021

