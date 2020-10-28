Bravely Default 2 Delayed, New Trailer Released

As part of today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, Nintendo announced that Bravely Default II would not, in fact, release in 2020 on the Nintendo Switch. In addition to sharing a new trailer, the video game company revealed that the role-playing video game will now release on February 26, 2021.

"We originally announced that [Bravely Default] II would release in 2020, but more development time is necessary to ensure this RPG experience is the best it can be," Nintendo shared on social media after the presentation. "Thank you for your patience, and we hope you look forward to setting out on your search for the crystals on 2/26."

Guided by the crystals, four heroes set out on a grand adventure. In their way stands a group of powerful Asterisks bearers, each possessing a powerful job type. #BravelyDefault II launches on 2/26! Pre-order now: https://t.co/zEG5JE6KIY pic.twitter.com/3GdC3fjcq1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 28, 2020

We originally announced that #BravelyDefault II would release in 2020, but more development time is necessary to ensure this RPG experience is the best it can be. Thank you for your patience, and we hope you look forward to setting out on your search for the crystals on 2/26. pic.twitter.com/JmlfMh4hDd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 28, 2020

Here's how Nintendo described the upcoming video game as part of today's surprise Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase:

"In the series’ new adventure, players will set off on an epic journey, visiting stunning locations, meeting intriguing characters and battling dastardly villains. By defeating enemies called Asterisk bearers, the heroes will acquire Asterisks, which allow them to change jobs. By using the right combination of jobs, players can turn the tide of battle in their favor. Some of the jobs that can be acquired include the powerful Vanguard, the White Mage, the Bard, the Beastmaster and the Gambler, among many others."

As noted above, Bravely Default II is officially set to release for the Nintendo Switch on February 26, 2021. It had previously been set for a 2020 release on the platform. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Bravely Default franchise right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Bravely Default II so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases early next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!