WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Asuka, and More Invade Brawlhalla

The world of Brawlhalla is full of powerful characters to charge into battle with, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use an upgrade or two, and that’s where Ubisoft’s new WWE crossover comes in. Brawlhalla fans had the chance to command some of the top stars from WWE as part of the SummerSlam crossover, and now four more superstars are entering the field of battle. Those superstars are WWE legend Macho Man Randy Savage, Asuka, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker, and they are all available now for 300 Mammoth coins each. You can check out the full rundown of their weapons and abilities below, and if you want to get an up-close look at the amazing character models, be sure to hit the next slide.

You can check out the official descriptions for Macho Man Randy Savage, Asuka, Undertaker, and Roman Reigns below, who will join the previous roster of WWE Epic Crossovers, which included Becky Lynch, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, John Cena, and Xavier Woods. You can also check out the full trailer in the video above.

– “Macho Man” Randy Savage is an Epic Crossover for Ulgrim. OH YEAH! Macho Man uses chairs, flexing and his big smile to defeat opponents.

– The Undertaker is an Epic Crossover for Thor. The Deadman uses his urn to teleport around the stage and smite his foes.

– Asuka is an Epic Crossover for Queen Nai. The Empress of Tomorrow uses her fans and mask in her battles in Valhalla.

– Roman Reigns is an Epic Crossover for Teros. The Big Dog uses even bigger punches to take out his enemies.

“Developed by Blue Mammoth, Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform fighting game that brings players to the fight for glory in the halls of Valhalla. Choosing from over 40 unique characters, players can jump into single-player and co-op modes as well as online and local competitions. With more than 25 million players, Brawlhalla is available on PC, the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and the Nintendo Switch system.”

Will you be giving the WWE stars in Brawlhalla a go? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE! Hit the next slide to check out the new characters!

