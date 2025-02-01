7 Callings I Can’t Wait to Try in BREAK!! RPG (And Which D&D Classes They’re Most Like)

BREAK!! RPG has introduced a fresh take on role-playing with its unique “callings” which serve as the equivalent of classes in Dungeons & Dragons. These offer players the chance to embody distinct roles that shape gameplay and storytelling, and each calling brings its own set of abilities, playstyles, and narrative potential, allowing for a variety of creative character builds.

With so many exciting options to explore, it’s hard to pick just one, and I am torn on what to use for my first character. Several callings appeal to me and my preferred playstyle, but several have lore and roleplaying potential that draws me in as well. Powerful warriors, supportive artisans, wise spellcasters, and more await in BREAK!! RPG. While there are numerous callings, these seven stand out as the most intriguing to me. Whether for their playstyle or roleplaying potential, I can’t wait to dive into these unique roles in BREAK!! RPG.

Battle Princess

BREAK!! RPG Battle Princess Calling hugging gruun.

Battle Princess is without a doubt the most adorable and anime-styled class in BREAK!! RPG, and I’m all for it. Battle Princess gives me Paladin vibes from Dungeons & Dragons (my favorite class) while boating a mix of supportive and combative prowesses. The most important feature of the Battle Princess is the Heart’s Blade, a weapon manifested from the wishes in your heart. This weapon changes and grows as a Battle Princess advances in rank, taking on new forms and becoming more powerful. It can also be modified into different weapon variants.

Aside from the Heart’s Blade, Battle Princesses can wield Bright Magic to protect their allies and smite their foes, summon a magical Soul Companion, and lead negotiations outside of combat. The Battle Princess is a versatile role having numerous options and interpretations of how their magical energy can be used. I’m talking about the obvious sword and sorcery, but also cooking, dancing, and even the power of friendship. Battle Princesses are one of the most charming callings in BREAK!! RPG and will appeal to many players.

Factotum

BREAK!! RPG Factotum Calling cooking.

Following up the Battle Princess is another calling in BREAK!! RPG that screams anime: the Factotum. Factotums take the role of crafty merchants, endeavoring explorers, and even brave common folk. This calling is balanced with a focus on mastering tasks, typically something creative or blue and white-collar. Scheming, inventive, and creative players will be drawn to the Factotum with D&D’s Artificer being the closest approximation. A Factotum may not have a direct impact in battle, but they can provide multiple indirect benefits.

Factotum’s abilities are both useful and funny, namely the Factotum Pack and Don’t Mind Me features. The first is straight out of anime, giving players a larger-than-life backpack that the Factotum carries with ease despite it being too big for them. Don’t Me Mind makes Factotums unable to be targeted in combat if they do not intend to perform an offensive or harmful action. Other features of the Factotum provide versatility in and outside of combat, providing support and utility.

Heretic

BREAK!! RPG Heretic Calling summoning sealed name.

The Heretic is possibly my favorite calling from BREAK!! RPG, bearing similarities to the Warlock class from Dungeons & Dragons. Heretics draw power from reading the Blasphemous Script and summoning the Sealed Names, powerful spirits with unpredictable natures. Heretics have an unnatural presence due to their summoning abilities but are not inherently evil. The spirits Heretics can summon are drawn from the Profound Dark and the Invincible Bright. It is up to the player and game master to shape how a Heretic’s aura comes across.

Heretics offer an unpredictable playstyle through the various Sealed Names as it is always a gamble when calling on these spirits. Each Sealed Name has different abilities and features, meaning Heretics can be built in different ways, which is one of the things I love the most about them. Heretics give great role-playing potential thanks to the Fitful Sleep feature that lets them interact with the game master to get clues, which are typically given as a riddle or obscure response. Heretics are such an interesting concept, and I will most likely choose this calling for my first character.

Murder Princess

BREAK!! RPG murder princess intimidating glare.

Opposite the Battle Princess is the Murder Princess for BREAK!! RPG. While the Battle Princess is a ray of sunshine, the Murder Princess is a cloudy day, almost a dark avenging version of the Paladin from D&D. The Murder Princess utilizes destruction magic and martial prowess to be an aggressive force on the battlefield and in conversation. This calling has a powerful presence, instilling fear and uncertainty in any who feel the wrath of their gaze.

Like the Battle Princess, the Murder Princess gets a unique weapon called Wrath’s Blade which grows stronger as this calling advances in Rank. Murder Princesses are known for their tenacity and strong wills, using abilities to push beyond normal limits and reroll dice at the cost of their own health. I love the Murder Princess and its hyper-focused aggression, but despite this, the calling can be built in different ways, allowing for a lot of freedom during character creation.

Raider

BREAK!! RPG Raider Calling drawing back arrow.

When it comes to speed and agility, the Raider is one of the best callings for this playstyle. The Raider in BREAK!! RPG gives the best option to play a fast striker character, such as a ranger or monk from D&D. Raiders specialize in fast combat, striking and retreating, or attacking from the backline. Regardless of how players decide to run a Raider, this calling focuses on movement and speed on the battlefield and can use a diverse array of combat tactics.

Raiders are swift and evasive, making them excellent at hit-and-run playstyles as well as being hard to hit. Raiders start with one of the fastest speed ratings in BREAK!! RPG and combined with the Sidestep ability, this calling can either avoid attacks or dodge strikes with ease. Additionally, their Hunter’s Focus lets Raiders focus on a single target, gaining an edge when attacking it. These abilities make Raiders a menace on the battlefield.

Sage

BREAK!! RPG Sage Calling casting spell on tea.

BREAK!! RPG’s Sage is the equivalent of the wizard and sorcerer class from D&D. Players have a lot of freedom when creating a Sage, but the primary factor in their power is reflected in the approach used to study magic. A Sage’s personality can shape their magic, and players should work with the game master to lean into this. As expected, Sage’s focus on the mind through research, study, and practical applications, often leaves their physical attributes lacking in comparison. This can be offset with certain spells, but Sages will appreciate a Guardian, Murder Princess, or Battle Princess in their party.

Every Sage starts with a grimoire and staff. These are the most important tools in this calling’s kit as these are the building blocks of magic for them. The grimoire is full of wonder, only allowing a Sage to write in it, though it can also write in itself. Likewise, Sage’s staff allows for basic magic, such as Spell Push and Magelight. As Sages advance in rank, they gain access to powerful and diverse spells beyond the starting Prestidigitonium. Like the Heretic, there is a lot of flexibility in the Sage’s arsenal depending on what spells are chosen.

Sneak

BREAK!! RPG Sneak Calling hiding from guards.

Edgelords and D&D rogues will unite under the Sneak calling in BREAK!! RPG. It may not be honorable, but Sneaks focus on getting the job by any means necessary, preferably without being seen or heard. This calling focuses on agility and cunning, making them adept at solving puzzles, picking up on clues, and subterfuge. In combat, Sneaks prefer to outwit and outmaneuver their foes instead of fighting them head-on.

As expected, a Sneak’s features focus on stealthy, agility, and perception. With the Light Footed ability, this calling can ignore certain hindering terrain and climb with ease. For stealth, Sneaks have the Furtive and Sticky Fingers starting abilities. Furtive allows Sneaks to have an edge on stealth rolls and remain in stealthy movement even if their party is using a different movement type. As the name implies, Sticky Fingers makes this calling adept at removing items and personal belongings from others, even on the battlefield with some exceptions.

There are eight total callings in BREAK!! RPG, and while the Guardian is an interesting class, it doesn't appeal to my playstyle like the seven highlighted above. Even with just eight callings, there is a ton of diversity in character creation and party building. Without a single calling, there are multiple ways to make a unique character and varying playstyles that are possible. More callings may be added to BREAK!! RPG overtime and a second Kickstarter is planned for a tutorial adventure called START. This upcoming Kickstarter hasn't announced new callings, but it will add new ancestries, showing the tabletop role-playing game will get future content.










