7 Most Interesting Species in BREAK!! RPG

Classic anime and video game fans will love the BREAK!! RPG tabletop role-playing game. It features a new system and an engaging world full of lore and adventure. BREAK!! RPG wears its inspirations on its sleeve, and this is especially evident in its species. BREAK!! RPG features 11 species to choose from. Fantasy fans will recognize classics like Elves, Humans, and Dwarves, but there are also unique races like the Tenebrate and Promethean. Even the races familiar to TTRPG players will stand out thanks to the unique twist on their lore. While there are many species to choose from and all are interesting, we’ve narrowed down the most appealing to us.

Of BREAK!! RPG’s species, the lore, and the appearance of these races make them standout. Here are the most interesting species in BREAK!! RPG.

Elf

BREAK!! RPG Elf.

Elves in BREAK!! RPG are not your bog standard Elves seen in other fantasy, but something more unique like the Elves from Divinity: Original Sin 2. While the appearance of Elves in this TTRPG is in line with what you’d expect, the lore behind this species is quite different. Elves were once known as the Unshaped, powerful, and unknowable entities that could bend reality, but were forced into physical flesh and blood prisons at the end of the 1st Cataclysm.

Elves come with all sorts of other quirks in BREAK!! RPG as well. They maintain the same timelessness other depictions of Elves share and height but have some notable differences. Elves do not raise their kids, dropping them off with other species. They also strongly believe in doing what they will and seldom bend to the will of others. Naming schemes for Elves are all over the place, and they typically choose a new name every few hundred years.

Bio-Mechanoid

BREAK!! RPG bio-mechanoid.

While Dungeons & Dragons has Warforged, BREAK!! RPG has the Bio-Mechanoid species. Both share a mechanical appearance, but Bio-Mechanoids are more digital than magical and this is reflected in many of this species’ abilities and lore. Both races/species keep the same features of not eating and sleeping, and both require periods of downtime to recharge. Functionally, Warforged and Bio-Mechanoids are pretty similar, but the aesthetics are different.

Bio-Mechanoids are remnants from a forgotten age, and the world they awaken in is much different than the one they remember. The 3rd Cataclysm left many inert until they awoken in the current age and they now seek their purpose. Many of their abilities are digital in nature, such as a heads-up display and scanning, and they can speak to machines of various kinds, even issuing simple commands.

Gruun

BREAK!! RPG Gruun.

One look at the Gruun and players will see something between an orc and an ogre from Dungeons & Dragons, but the Gruun is something different. This physically imposing species possesses a thick hide and large frame and are considered newcomers to Outer World. The Gruun were created using fleshcrafting during the 3rd Aeon, meaning they are a new species and do not have as much of a culture as other species.

Despite their size and imposing appearance, Gruun are seen as dependable and a blessing to have around. Gruun’s abilities draw from their natural toughness, giving them an additional Heart regardless of Calling or Rank. They also have supernatural strength to match their endurance. These abilities make Gruun great warriors, but can provide much-needed benefits to squishier Callings as well.

Tenebrate

BREAK!! RPG Tenebrate.

Tenebrates have an unsettling appearance, but this doesn’t make them evil. They possess the same pension for evil and good as any other species but are often misjudged on appearances. Gaunt, multi-colored, and possessing horns or spikes give them a demonic or nightmarish look. To offset their appearance and unfavorable reputation, Tenebrates are often earnest and endeavor to be trustworthy, which can lead to a certain level of gullibility.

The Tenebrates are rumored to be descendants of the Shadow Monarchs of Calian, rulers of one of the three Empires of The 3rd Aeon. With the 3rd Cataclysm, they now wander Outer World in search of purpose, making them natural adventurers and explorers. Tenebrates start with a natural affinity for the Profound Dark, gaining special bonuses for this, including Dark Allegiance Points, a Dark Gift, and the ability to see in the dark.

Rai-Neko

BREAK!! RPG Rai-Neko.

No anime-inspired TTRPG would be complete with a catlike race, and BREAK!! RPG is no exception. The Rai-Neko are alien catlike people who crashed and landed on Outer World during the 4th Aeon. As such, they are filled with wanderlust and a desire to expand their knowledge and influence. Their appearance is similar to that of humans, but they possess cat ears, cat eyes, and a tail, and can have various body fur and markings.

The Rai-Neko do not originally hail from Outer World, but knowledge of their origin has been lost. Since the crash, Rai-Neko have spread across Outer World, trying to keep their old ways alive while making Outer World home. All Rai-Neko are encouraged to have at least one adventure, but some never stop. Their curiosity, enhanced senses, and proficiency with old tech make them well-suited for life traveling.

Goblin

BREAK!! RPG Goblin.

Goblins are one of the most timeless species in all of fantasy, TTRPGs especially, and they appear in BREAK!! RPG as well. Small and eccentric, Goblins are very similar to other depictions of them, but BREAK!! RPG does include some variations. Goblins reproduce quickly through spores, and at some point, most Goblins end up creating a new Goblin that can become a follower or go about its own quest.

Goblins are inventors, with varying degrees of success. Goblins would call another Goblin a master craftsman, but other species would likely see something hastily put together that shouldn’t work but sometimes does. Originally, Goblins were created by the Unshaped and enslaved by the Elves, but eventually freed as long as they agreed to stay underground. Most did, but some didn’t, and any Goblin that rises to the surface is seen as harmless and amusing.

Dwarf

BREAK!! RPG Dwarf.

The industrious Dwarves appear in BREAK!! RPG, completing the perfect fantasy duo beside Elves. They retain many of the familiar qualities, with some additional quirks thrown in. Dwarves are industrious and dutiful and often called rock-hearted for their cold and hard nature. Dwarves are stone made flesh, possessing rock-hard skin, chiseled features, and natural hair of plants and moss.

Dwarves are one of the oldest species, having been created to assist the Creator when constructing Promise and eventually rewarded a section of the Buried Kingdom on Outer World for their hard work. This species is rarely seen above ground, but it can be a lucrative adventure for a willing Dwarf. The perks of being a Dwarf are being able to see in the dark and being able to carry more than your average Outer World citizen.