Bridgerton Versions of Clue and Monopoly Announced

Hasbro has announced Bridgerton versions of Clue and Monopoly, with the former game featuring a decidedly adult twist on the classic game. Yesterday, Hasbro announced that they were producing new versions of their classic board games Clue and Monopoly themed around the Netflix smash hit Bridgerton, which is a saucy period romance drama set in Victorian England created by Shonda Rhimes. Although Monopoly: Bridgerton Edition appears to be a straightforward licensed version of the game, with iconic locations from the show replacing Atlantic City streets, However, Clue: Bridgerton Edition appears to take its theme to heart and features several….adult twists on the classic Clue formula.

In Clue: Bridgerton Edition, players are tasked with discovering which young lord or lady has been caught “in a scandal of the heart.” Players must successfully determine three facts about this tryst – who did it, where they did it, and how they were caught doing it. Keep in mind, that “it” in this case does not mean murder. Players can also get clues to help them determine who was caught “in flagrante delicto,” but they’ll have to reveal juicy secrets of their own, such as sharing the story of their first….kiss. The first to correctly guess all three parts of the scandal wins and is honored in Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper. The losers will likely either have fisticuffs with the Duke and have their named dragged through the mud or go into debt with some ne’er-do-wells and get murdered at the end of the season.

Given the adult nature of Bridgerton (and also the fact that Clue: Bridgerton Edition sounds like it can get raunchy in a hurry), both games are rated 17+. We will note that this is par for the course for licensed games – Monopoly: Game of Thrones received an 18+ rating but did not feature any graphic and shocking on-screen deaths (that we know of).

Both games have retail prices of $27.99 and will be released this spring. Monopoly: Bridgerton Edition is exclusive to Target. Season 2 of Bridgerton will be released in March on Netflix.