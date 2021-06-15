Brie Larson Cosplays For New The Unofficial Legend of Zelda Cookbook Reveal

✖

There is no shortage of ways for fans to show their love for The Legend of Zelda franchise — something that actress Brie Larson just proved in a pretty awesome way. Last weekend, the Captain Marvel actress uploaded a new video to her YouTube channel themed around the video game franchise, which sees her dressing up in her best cottagecore attire while making a drink from The Unofficial Legend of Zelda Cookbook. You can check out the video below.

"The *Unofficial* Legend of Zelda Cookbook is ~amazing~! I’ll have to do a grocery haul soon because I want to make a LOT more of these recipes," Larson writes in the video's description. "The creativity behind it is so inspiring! If you have this book, let me know your favorite recipes that I should try. And if you don’t have it… I highly recommend!"

Larson has been candid about her love for all things Zelda in the past, previously sharing praise for the entry Breath of the Wild.

"Breath of the Wild is great," Larson told Elle in an interview last year. "And I think it's great to do because the new one is coming out soon. So get on it and enjoy the game."

In particular, Larson has a fondness for Zelda herself, and has expressed a desire to see the princess become a main character in one of the game's sequels.

"That would be really cool. I would love that," Larson revealed. "It's always been my dream to get a really high-end Zelda cosplay costume."

You know I had to do some soft fairy-core cosplay for the *unofficial* Zelda cookbook video! https://t.co/o9qZLFn9O7 pic.twitter.com/TIhvnM6gUi — Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 10, 2021

Larson's love of gaming has been reflected throughout her YouTube channel, particularly with multiple videos showcasing her fondness for Fortnite. The actress recently even earned her own Fortnite locker bundle, which was modeled after her real-life squad, the Bush Babies. The bundle included a new version of the Bushranger skin and several variants, as well as the Buzzy Bag back bling, the Honey Hitters harvesting tool, and the Freemix and Glitter emotes.

