Brie Larson Teaches Tessa Thompson How To Play Fortnite

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson taught her fellow Marvel actress Tessa Thompson how to play Fortnite. The past few years have seen the Carol Danvers actress show off her gaming hobby even more than before. Over quarantine, she played a ton of Animal Crossing. But, these days, she's heavy into Fortnite: Battle Royale. For Thompson, this introduction was a lot of fun. As expected, the two Marvel stars always have entertaining banter, and this video was absolutely no different. Watching someone teach a person an entire game from the ground up is usually a very funny process. Anyone who plays Fortnite knows there are some things you have to get under your belt to get rolling. It can be a little intimidating in spots. Luckily, Larson is there to smooth over that learning curve for her friend and the audience had a great time as well. Check out the video down below:

I love the bow! Season 6 of @FortniteGame is my favorite so far and I think I got @TessaThompson_x to become a gamer because of it. It's a win all around. Full video on YouTube: https://t.co/a0EuKPjGSS #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/lxF6EXZqjQ — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 16, 2021

A few years ago, the duo was answering questions at ACE Comic-Con Midwest. The topic of an all-ladies Avengers movie came up and they were more than ready to take that project on.

"I know what I want," Thompson began. "No, listen, this is not just because Valkyrie would like to hang out with some of the beautiful, strong, intelligent, fantastic women of the MCU. She would, platonically in a team-building way. So, I want to work together as a team, us women, doing things in a film or two."

"I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen," Larson added. "People are listening. They're watching

