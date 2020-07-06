Brie Larson Kicked Out Her Boyfriend Over Super Mario Galaxy

A few days ago, Brie Larson made her debut on YouTube. The Captain Marvel star launched her own channel and, to the surprise of no one, her first video includes a number of references to her passion for video games. Larson is a major fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch, as well as games like Pokemon and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In the video, Larson even describes an incident where she kicked her boyfriend out of her house while trying to complete Super Mario Galaxy's final level! While that might seem a bit rash, it's definitely the kind of situation that some gamers can relate to!

"He said that I was taking it too seriously! I threw him out of my house," said Larson, laughing.

In addition to Super Mario Galaxy, Larson also talks about her interest in other games, as well. There are, of course, references to Animal Crossing, but the actress also revealed that she is a fan of Fortnite, as well.

Larson's actions are at least somewhat understandable. After all, Super Mario Galaxy is one of the most beloved titles in the Mario franchise. Released in 2007 on the Nintendo Wii, the game was an immediate critical darling. While the title has yet to be ported to a modern platform, Super Mario Galaxy did get a direct follow-up in 2010 in the form of Super Mario Galaxy 2.

Of course, if rumors are to be believed, a whole new generation of gamers will get an opportunity to experience Super Mario Galaxy for themselves in the near future. Super Mario Galaxy is one of a handful of older Mario games rumored to be on the way to Nintendo Switch. As of this writing, Nintendo has yet to confirm these rumors, but it's believed that the game will arrive alongside games like Super Mario Sunshine. The whole thing is supposedly part of the Mario franchise's 35th anniversary. It remains to be seen whether or not this is anything more than a rumor at this time, but it seems like a lot of fans, Brie Larson included, would be more than happy to see it be the case!

