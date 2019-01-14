Bruce Campbell Once Again Hints At an ‘Evil Dead’ Video Game

Ash Williams’ time may have come and gone when it comes to movies and television. But video games are still very much a possibility.

Bruce Campbell, the actor who brought the smarmy hero to life with the original The Evil Dead film and finally “retired” him following the cancellation of Ash vs. Evil Dead following its third season, has once again hinted that the chainsaw-wielding hero could return in a video game, though he wouldn’t elaborate when it would be announced.

He first hinted at said game back in August of last year, in which he said, “They are doing a video game. A whole immersive kind of dealio. I’ll be Ash for that, because I wouldn’t want someone else’s voice hamming it up.”

We haven’t heard about it since, but a fan recently asked about what’s happening with it on Twitter, to which Campbell acknowledged its existence.

The fan, who goes by the name Doctor Whohenberger, asked Bruce about the game while showing off his collection of previously released Evil Dead titles, as you can see in the tweet below:

@GroovyBruce any chance for a new Evil Dead game? It’s been too long! #HailtotheKing. pic.twitter.com/jgE0WDx7bz — Doctor Whohenberger (@HurricaneDave87) January 12, 2019

To which Bruce had a very simple response…

Again, he didn’t note when we would be seeing the game, though this year is definitely filled with possibilities. And despite Ash vs. Evil Dead‘s cancellation, there are still some folks out there that would love to see Ash and his fellow Ghost Beaters make a comeback. Hey, maybe we could see some co-op. That would be…groovy.

Previously released Evil Dead games have gotten a pretty good reaction from the community (especially A Fistful of Boomstick), so the demand is certainly there. We’ll just have to see what gets announced over the next few months.

In the meantime, you can pick up the Ash vs. Evil Dead Complete Series on DVD and Blu-Ray now. And we highly suggest doing so, horror fans.

