Brutal DOOM Just Got More OP – Night Vision Rocket Launcher, Anyone?

The fan DOOM Mod ‘Brutal DOOM‘ is already pretty outlandish but that’s nothing compared to what is on the way in the future patch. I mean … you can’t fight off hordes of enemies without a night vision 3x zoom rocket launcher, am I right?!

“Everything in Brutal DOOM is extremely intense. Everything sounds louder, looks bigger, moves faster, and hits harder. You can even fell the impact of explosions. Enemies are harder and smarter, and weapons and explosions are much louder. Your weapons have been upgraded to a deadly arsenal, completely throwing the vanilla Doom‘s “progressive weapon system” through the window. Every weapon is powerful and have it’s pros and cons, a a weapon will never be outclassed when you find a new weapon, but only find a different use for different situations, making Brutal Doom more balanced and more strategic than Vanilla gameplay. You have new abilities too. With any weapon selected, you can press Q (default bind) to kick enemies at close range and send them away. “

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming update, seen in the video below, includes different animations, a map enhancement system, vehicles, and of course – the most OP rocket launcher ever. Take a look at the revamps on the way for the 1993 DOOM title in the below developer update:

Brutal DOOM version 21 is on the way and brings with it a few new weapons and ways to take on the enemy. Players can alt-fire with the equipped pistol to smash a monster’s face in in total ‘brutal’ form. There is also more gore than ever – dead bodies need more bullets. Spray and play until the bodies explode into a mess of blood and gore. And of course – you can’t forget the night vision rocket launcher, which can be seen near the beginning of the update video.

The latest patch will go live in a public beta round sometime next week. With the new testing area, players can dismember bodies, hop in vehicles, and explore the overall enhancement made to familiar maps. The creator of this mod SGtMarkIv has both a Patreon and a Discord to gain access as well as talk about the adventures in Brutal DOOM.

It’s not just single-player that Sgt Mark has tweaked. A plethora of multiplayer changes are on the way, as well, including an offline deathmatch mode on top of ten additional levels. Weapon balance changes, original DOOM reworks, online tweaks, buggs, and more are all on the way in version 21. The video above shows off everything new on the way and more videos about his other mods in progress can also be found on Sgt Mark’s YouTube.

To download the mod for yourself, it’s available here.