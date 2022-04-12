Bugsnax DLC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Release Date Announced

Bugsnax developer Young Horses has announced that the whimsical title about catching food-themed critters will officially release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam on April 28th. Additionally, the new free downloadable content (DLC) update, The Isle of Bigsnax, will release on the same day for all of the above platforms as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Epic Games Store.

Bugsnax‘s free DLC The Isle of Bigsnax was first revealed at a PlayStation State of Play late last year. In addition to the release date coinciding with Bugsnax‘s arrival on further platforms, developer Young Horses announced today that the main campaign of the DLC will include roughly three to four hours of new content with voice actors Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell reprising their roles. The DLC also adds new content to the main game in the form of new mail quests, hats, and a hut to decorate. And, for a certain number of people, perhaps most importantly: The Isle of Bigsnax update will add new trophies and achievements to Bugsnax.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out a new trailer for Bugsnax and The Isle of Bigsnax DLC update embedded below:

The Isle of Bigsnax, as the name somewhat implies, sees players investigating new mysteries and bigger critters on a different island. Several “grumpuses” make the journey over to the new island, and players will have to help the likes of Triffany, Floofty, Chandlo, and Shelda investigate exactly what’s up with the area.

As noted above, Bugsnax is set to release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam on April 28th. The free DLC update The Isle of Bigsnax will also release on the same day for all platforms. Bugsnax is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Bugsnax right here.

What do you think about the release of Bugsnax on other platforms being later this month? Are you looking forward to playing the new free DLC, The Isle of Bigsnax? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!