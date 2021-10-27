Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax Announced

PlayStation’s State of Play event held on Wednesday included the reveal of a big new Bugsnax update that’s coming to the game next year. It’s called Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax, and it’ll send players on an adventure to another island that’s filled with Bugsnax that are much bigger than players are used to seeing. No specific release date has been set yet for the big update, but it’s scheduled to be released at some point in early 2022 and will be available for both the PlayStation and PC versions of the game.

The trailer below showed off parts of the new Bugsnax update including a couple of the jumbo-sized versions of the Bugsnax critters players will encounter. To figure out why these Bugsnax variants are bigger than others, players will have to work with the islanders they’ve been assisting throughout the course of the main game.

The Bugsnax size buff isn’t the only thing included in this update either. Developer Young Horses revealed that the same update will also give players the opportunity to decorate your own personal hut on the main island. The interior and exterior of the building can be altered with the trailer showing off different decorations outside like swimming pools and haybales while the inside featured things like cacti, radios, clothes hangers, and more. Players will also have challenges delivered to their mailboxes to give them more to do. Perhaps best of all among all these customization options, you’ll be able to adorn your favorite Bugsnax with different hats to match their personalities.

For the characters you’re already familiar with in Bugsnax, Young Horses confirmed that they’ll be making appearances again in this update with the game’s stacked cast of voice talents returning as well. Chandlo, Floofty, Triffany, and Shelda will all be joining players on their island expedition, and we’ll apparently be hearing from other unexpected characters, too.

“We’re beyond excited to be working with our beloved voice cast again!” Bugsnax Creative Director Kevin Zuhn said. “Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell are back to dig deep into their characters, and the result is our favorite blend of goofiness and tragedy. You’ll be hearing from a few other returning grumpuses, too, including one you might not expect.”

Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax is scheduled to be released in early 2022 as a free update on the PlayStation and PC platforms.