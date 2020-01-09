Build-A-Bear Officially Reveals Flareon

Build-A-Bear has officially revealed its next Pokemon product, Flareon, the fire evolution of the adorable and iconic Eevee. Best yet, the product is available — in North America — as of today. Meaning, you should stop reading this, and order one as quickly as possible. As you may remember, the American retailer announced Flareon would be the next Pokemon from it last year, but this is the first time we’ve gotten a good look at what the plush actually looks like it.

As of right now, Flareon is only available online. In other words, it can’t be had at any of the company’s retail stores, at least for now. The product — which rings up at $64 — includes Flareon, a Poke Ball sleeper, an adorable fire type cape, and 5-in-1 sound. That said, if you want just the plush and nothing else, all you will need to fork over is $32.

“Warm up this winter with Flareon! This Fire Type Pokémon has extra-large ears, a big bushy tail, and fluffy fur to help reduce body heat and stay cool,” reads an official production description. “Flareon comes with an exclusive Fire Type Cape, Poké Ball Sleeper and 5-in-1 sound chip included. Add Flareon to your Pokémon lineup today!”

If you’re interested in copping one of the greatest stuffed animals of all-time, then this the link you need. Further, if this is up your alley, you’ll be pleased to know Build-A-Bear also announced that Jolteron and Vaporeon products are coming later this year. Unfortunately, right now there’s no word of an Umbreon one, Eevee’s greatest evolution.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be getting one of these Flareon or waiting until Jolteron and Vaporeon release later this year?