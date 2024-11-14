Build-A-Bear Pokemon Line Adds Riolu

Build-A-Bear’s collection based on the Pokemon franchise is expanding once again, and it’s adding yet another fan favorite. This time around, the company has chosen Riolu. The Fighting-type Pokemon can be obtained as part of a special bundle, which includes the plush, a hoodie inspired by a Premier Ball, and a 5-in-1 sound, which features multiple voice clips. The set is currently available on Build-A-Bear’s official website, where it costs $57. Readers interested in ordering the bundle can do so right here.

For those unfamiliar with Riolu, it first appeared in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Riolu might not have the same name recognition as so many other Pokemon, but it does evolve into Lucario. Since making its debut, Lucario has become one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, and has even gone on to appear as a playable fighter in the Super Smash Bros. series. Of course, Riolu did play a large part in Pokemon Journeys: The Series, where it served as one of the Pokemon on Ash Ketchum’s team, eventually evolving into Lucario and helping Ash become a world champion. For all of those reasons, Riolu makes a lot of sense for the Build-A-Bear treatment, and it will probably get a lot of attention from Pokemon fans!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Riolu Build-A-Bear plush

The debut of Riolu comes just as Build-A-Bear is hosting a Pokemon event on its website. A number of Pokemon bundles are currently available at a discounted rate, giving fans a chance to get them at a significantly cheaper price point. Some of these bundles have only been dropped by a few dollars, like Eevee, which has been marked down to $63 from its normal $70. However, many have been cut down by 50%, including Pikachu, Grookey, Teddiursa, and more. Riolu is understandably exempt, as is the recently released Cubone; Pokemon fans hoping for a discount on those two will likely have to wait for a while. However, every other in-stock bundle has received some kind of price drop. If you’ve been holding off on grabbing a plush from the Pokemon collection, this would seem to be the perfect opportunity.

RELATED: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Are Getting a Shiny Rayquaza Event

With 2024 quickly coming to a close, it looks like Riolu might be the final Pokemon Build-A-Bear design for the year. We don’t know exactly what 2025 will bring, but it’s possible we could see some designs based on the next Pokemon game. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to be released on Nintendo Switch next year, though an exact release date is unknown. The game will have players revisiting the Kalos region from Pokemon X and Y, and the Build-A-Bear collection is notably missing some fan favorites from that generation, including Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

Have you bought any of the Pokemon plushes from Build-A-Bear’s line? Are there any specific Pokemon you’re still waiting to see from the company? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!