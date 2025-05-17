New Update Gives Bully Fans a Little Hope

It’s 2025, and Take-Two Interactive — the owner of Rockstar Games — just gave Bully fans a little bit of hope. It has been 19 years since Rockstar Games released Bully, initially only on the PS2. In the 19 years since, Rockstar Games has done little with the IP. There was the Scholarship Edition in 2008, and that is about it. Over the years, there have been rumors of a sequel, but nothing has ever come of these rumors. Unfortunately, these rumors have now completely dried up, and while a new update doesn’t change this, it does open the door for the possibility of a remaster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the aforementioned Take-Two Interactive in an earnings call with investors revealed it has four “new iterations of previously released titles” between now and April 2026. In other words, four re-releases. Presumably under this umbrella are both ports and remasters.

Now, two of the four can seemingly be written off as GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both of which are rumored to be getting re-releases sometime in the remainder of this fiscal year. In fact, the GTA 4 re-release may be quite close.

That leaves two other re-releases unaccounted for. Now, if Take-Two Interactive only owned Rockstar Games, then it would be much safer to assume one of these other releases is Bully because RDR1 and the other GTA games all recently got new releases. That would leave Bully, Max Payne, and maybe L.A. Noire as the only real viable candidates. The problem is Take-Two Interactive also owns 2K Games. This opens the door for other candidates such as BioShock, Borderlands, XCOM, and more.

Are one of these other two re-releases Bully? Probably not, especially if RDR2 and GTA 4 are getting re-releases soon as surely Rockstar Games can’t have three ports/remasters releasing before April 1, 2026. That said, there’s a chance, and even if it is a small one, it is more than Bully fans previously had.

For what it is worth, I’ve heard Rockstar Games has tried to get Bully 2 off the ground more than once, and even more than twice. And I also previously reported that Take-Two Interactive is, and has been for several years now, pressuring Rockstar Games to have more than just a major GTA or Red Dead Redemption pop every five to eight years. So, there is still reason to hope for Bully 2, but perhaps a Bully remaster is more realistic at this point.