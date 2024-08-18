Bully Leak Points to Re-Release on Modern Platforms

It looks as though Rockstar Games is gearing up to re-release Bully on modern platforms if a new leak is any indication. In recent years, Rockstar has been laying low as it continues to work toward the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in 2025. To help bridge this gap, though, the studio has let loose Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition alongside a new port of Red Dead Redemption on PS4 and Switch. Now, it seems as though Bully is next on tap to make a comeback, although specifics are still unknown.

Spotted by Gematsu, Bully has recently been rated in Taiwan for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Further details on these titles such as a release window wasn’t mentioned in the listing, nor is it known if this will be a proper remaster of Bully or instead a simple port. Still, the fact that Bully has appeared whatsoever for modern hardware on Taiwan’s game ratings site means that this is likely a legitimate development as leaks of this nature are more often than not always accurate.

Since its original release in 2006, Rockstar Games hasn’t done much else with Bully. The game was eventually ported to Xbox 360 and PC in 2008 and also saw a mobile iteration come about in 2016. Over the past decade, many Bully fans have continued to call for a sequel to come about and past leaks have indicated that such a project was potentially in the works at one point within Rockstar. Instead, though, the studio has opted to focus on Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and the creation of Grand Theft Auto VI rather than return to Bully.

If Bully is indeed about to be released in a new manner, we might hear about it in an official capacity relatively soon. Game ratings are often one of the final steps taken before a game can be released on various platforms. As such, if Rockstar has any news to share about this new version of Bully in the coming days or weeks, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook once we learn more.