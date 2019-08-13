New Bully Character Concept Art Discovered

Bully 2 rumors have been increasingly surfacing the past year or so, with the latest report claiming the highly-anticipated and long-rumored sequel is releasing next year across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Scarlett. If this is the case, then Rockstar Games will likely be revealing the game soon, presumably in the next couple of months. However, as we cross our fingers and wait for Rockstar Games to reveal its next game, a metric ton of very early character concept art for the original game has surfaced, showing off the art design Rockstar Games was thinking about using back in 2002 and 2003 when the title was in development. As you can see, the character concept art isn’t radically different than what Rockstar Games opted going with for the 2006 title, but it certainly is interesting to see how the game’s art styled evolved from the time this concept art was created to the time of release.

The concept art was created by a former Rockstar Vancouver employee by the name of Fred Dee sometime between 2002 and 2003, and was discovered by Reddit user fika122, who’s been digging up information and media related to Bully and its possible sequel for quite some time now. You can find all the concept art for yourself, right HERE, or, alternatively, check out some highlights below, courtesy of YouTuber SWEGTA:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unreleased and at some point (maybe still) highly confidential Bully concept art from 2002 – 2003. Credit goes to fika122 for digging up a bunch of similar concept art that led me to find these.

These were unlisted on the artist’s website.#Bully #RockstarGames #CanisCanemEdit pic.twitter.com/uu1p7ySKQr — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) August 12, 2019

If Bully 2 is indeed real and coming soon, it will be interesting to see how it looks visually. 2006 was a long time ago, and graphics have evolved quite a bit. That said, the series has a cartoony look and vibe, so it probably won’t go for the same level of realism as Red Dead Redemption or Grand Theft Auto. Further, it probably doesn’t have the same kind of budget, so even if it went for realism over stylized, cartoony graphics, it probably won’t look as impressive as Red Dead Redemption 2.

Anyway, for more news, media, information, and rumors on Bully 2, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.