Report: Bulma Might Be Playable In Dragon Ball FighterZ

There are all sorts of reveals happening within the universe of Dragon Ball FighterZ, including that taste of Captain Ginyu that you might have gotten this morning. But one of the game’s bigger reveals could be coming sooner rather than later.

An official listing on a PlayStation product site indicates that Dragon Ball FighterZ from Bandai Namco will feature a slew of playable characters – and it mentions someone that hasn’t been confirmed for the main roster yet. That someone? Bulma.

“Take control of some of the most iconic warriors from the Dragon Ball Z universe and let rip with a tide of unstoppable moves and devastating aerial combos as you fight to overcome the most powerful adversaries in the universe,” the listing reads.

“Enter the arena with up to three fighters from a familiar roster of characters, such as Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Bulma and Boo, and enter a wide range of destructible arenas inspired by classic locations from the hit TV series.

“Classic scenes from the animated series are also recreated in high-defintiion, stylised visuals along with a brand new story from the Dragon Ball universe featuring a host of much-loved mainline characters in a struggle against a new enemy.”

Now, there is some question of legitimacy, mainly because of one key misspelling – it’s Buu, not Boo, PlayStation. That said, we have seen hints of Bulma being featured in the story mode for Dragon Ball FighterZ, so her inclusion as a playable character within the game would not be out of the question. In fact, her appearance could provide a bit more balance between male and female characters, as there only seems to be a handful of the latter.

Now the question is when would she be introduced. There’s a possibility she could be added to the game’s roster right before its release early next year, or might be saved for the forthcoming FighterZ DLC, since there are eight additional fighters that have yet to be confirmed in the game. Whatever the case, we certainly wouldn’t mind kicking butt with Bulma. She definitely has the spark for it.

Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.