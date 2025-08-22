“Good Riddance!”: Bungie Fans Harshly React to CEO Stepping Down After 20+ Years

Typically, in the current climate of seemingly frequent gaming industry layoffs, gamers are often saddened by news of turnover when it generates headlines. However, with the announcement from Bungie CEO Pete Parsons that he is “passing the torch” and stepping down, many online commenters reacting to the post appeared to be celebrating instead of lamenting. But just why are a chorus of Bungie fans cheering on this massive change for the once venerated developer of Marathon and the Halo series?

In a blog post published on the Bungie website, Parsons announced his stepping down and thanked the gaming community and the Bungie team, stating that longtime Bungie developer Justin Truman would be taking over as the company’s studio head.

“After more than two decades of helping build this incredible studio, establishing the Bungie Foundation, and growing inspiring communities around our work, I have decided to pass the torch,” wrote Parsons. “Thank you for being the best, most passionate community in gaming. It has been a privilege to serve you. As for me, I’ll be second star to the right and straight on till morning.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Bungie in 2022, but initially allowed the developer some level of autonomy to manage itself and its projects. However, in a recent earnings call at the beginning of the month, Sony’s CFO Lin Tao said that Bungie was in the process of being fully integrated into PlayStation Studios and that its level of independence would be lessening. It’s unclear if pressure from Sony ultimately played a role in Parsons stepping down after all this time. Still, it does seem that Sony and Bungie fans were eager for a new direction from Bungie after a disappointing playtest for Marathon earlier this year and accumulated negative sentiment surrounding Destiny 2 and the reception of its recent expansions.

In response to the announcement, internet comments were not kind to Parsons, referencing past controversies and expressing satisfaction that he was leaving Bungie, despite his multi-decade tenure there.

“Why did it take so long for this tool to be replaced? This game has been on a nosedive for years,” wrote user Percenary in a Reddit post. “If it [were] any other employee and they messed up as badly and as long as he did, they would have been gone within a week.”

Other commenters felt that this was karmic justice for Parsons, given Bungie’s past handling of layoffs for its employees. In July of last year, Bungie suddenly announced the cutting of 220 roles at the studio, which some impacted employees, posting to social media, felt was poorly timed.

I've been impacted by the layoffs announced this morning. It's been a privilege working with everyone at Bungie for the past (almost) 5 years.



But it's just really bad timing b/c my maternity leave was supposed to start next Monday and I got laid off today. https://t.co/vhDiXiZJVh — kellybean (@TheRealLexuzi) July 31, 2024

Multiple stories like these created a wave of anti-Bungie fervor on social media. This fury was further incensed by reports of luxury car collecting from Parsons. PC Gamer, reporting on Parsons’ purchases, referenced a viral post that purported to show through screenshots of an account run by Parsons that he had allegedly spent over $2 million on vintage cars over two years. The contrast between Parsons enjoying luxury items and employees losing their jobs at Bungie led to his alleged car collecting becoming an enduring meme that has stuck with Parsons to this day.

“Sure hope his car collection will be okay,” wrote user ZandatsuDragon in a Reddit post responding to news that Parsons would be leaving Bungie.

What are your thoughts about the shakeup at Bungie? As Bungie becomes further integrated into Sony, will there be a positive change in direction for their projects, such as Marathon or Destiny 2, or will the Bungie name start gathering more dust under the Sony Umbrella? Let us know in the comments!