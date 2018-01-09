Bungie Confirms Destiny 2’s Crimson Days Event

Earlier this week, we reported a leak showing off the return of the Crimson Days event to Destiny 2. Now that the holiday event, The Dawning, is all wrapped up with the start of the new year, it’s only natural that the crew over at Bungie are looking ahead. What better way to do just that than with the return of a familiar event from the first shooter in the franchise?

“Crimson Days celebrates two Guardians, united against the competition, watching one another’s backs and becoming legend together … A Crucible Fireteam, forging bonds of teamwork and friendship that even death only strengthens.”

The original Reddit post had the following cosmetic items available during the timed event:

From what I saw, we will get the following (cosmetic) items:

emotes

ghost shells

ornaments

shaders

mods

transmat effects

sparrows

A few other datamined info bits were also uncovered, which can be seen here, but at least now we know that the leak is legit, at least with naming the event, because community member Cozmo just confirmed it! Cozmo simply responded, “The rumors are True. Crimson Days is coming back. It won’t be the same as last year. We will talk about how it is changing in the blog update on Thursday.”

The Thursday date of course being the promise of a big reveal regarding the MMO and the future of the franchise, which we covered earlier today. Bungie has been on top of team community since launch with a highly detailed weekly blog. Hopefully with all of this ‘awareness’ that Barrett has stated, the changes that many have been asking for will see some form of implementation for a happy balance between what people loved from the first game, and what people love from its sequel.

For now, at least we know the Crimson Event is underway, as well as the second expansion that we’ve already seen a few leaks on as well. For now, Destiny 2 is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC users.