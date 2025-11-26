Bungie Has Made Major Upgrades to Marathon Based on New Leak

Bungie’s Marathon has been one of the most anticipated games since it was first revealed, especially considering the departure from the classic trilogy. No longer a single-player narrative title, it has embraced the multiplayer buzz and gone full sci-fi extraction shooter, hoping to compete with Arc Raiders. While Bungie and Sony are poised to launch Marathon in 2026, there have been several beta tests, most of which are under NDA. This makes it hard for the general public to form an opinion on the game, but recent leaks have revealed information about the upcoming title.

More than two hours of gameplay from Bungie’s latest Marathon Closed Technical Test have leaked online, giving fans the clearest look yet at the studio’s extraction shooter reboot. Despite strict NDAs and rapid takedown attempts, the footage has resurfaced repeatedly across platforms, showcasing new maps, updated UI elements, and major visual improvements. For a game that has been quietly iterating behind closed doors for months, this leak offers the most detailed snapshot so far of how Marathon is evolving.

According to Sony, roughly 80,000 players joined that October session across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: an impressive turnout considering the art controversies and NDA restrictions that blocked players from sharing anything outside private Discord channels. Many of the clips recently shared showcase changes that have been made since Bungie took player feedback from the initial tests.

The uploaded videos share full matches, menu navigation, loadouts, and clips from all three maps available during the test: Dire Marsh, Perimeter, and Outpost. For players who participated in the earlier April Closed Alpha, Perimeter is immediately recognizable, but the October version looks noticeably upgraded. The lighting is sharper, visual clarity is better, and the environments feel less flat and more atmospheric.

The biggest reveal in the footage is Outpost, a new map Bungie has never shown publicly. Unlike the more open Perimeter, Outpost leans heavily into indoor firefights with cramped hallways, winding corridors, and tight choke points that push squads toward close-quarters combat. The footage also revealed a new hazard event, Heat Cascade Protocol. When triggered, fiery particles rain down outdoors, gradually draining shields and health if players remain exposed. It forces teams into interior spaces or behind cover, adding a layer of timing strategy on top of extraction pressure.

Despite the scale of the leak, everything shown comes from an early-build Technical Test. Bungie has repeatedly emphasized that these tests exist specifically to identify what works and what doesn’t as Marathon evolves. It’s also worth noting that the studio is preparing a new ViDoc revealing what has changed since the Closed Alpha, suggesting more official updates are coming soon.

With how prevalent the internet is and the long development process for video games, leaks have become more and more common. No matter how strict companies are, early gameplay footage, concept art, and ideas always seem to slip through the cracks. Leaks often give fans an idea of what to expect when a game launches, but one should always consider the state of the leaks and game, as anything can change during development.

