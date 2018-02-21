Burnout Paradise Remastered Trailer Revealed, Coming March 16

Burnout Paradise Remastered is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on March 16, and we couldn’t be more excited. The game will be $39.99, include all previously released DLC, and you can expect a PC launch later this year. EA just released a brand new trailer this morning, which you can watch above!

“In 2008, the original Burnout Paradise came roaring off the starting line ready to demolish the competition. Featuring breakneck racing, high-flying stunts, and — most importantly — shameless amounts of automotive destruction, Burnout Paradise set the bar for what an action racing game could be. And now, ten years later, it’s back and ready to show a new generation of consoles the true definition of a ‘smash hit.’”

This is, hands down, the best way to experience one of the best games in the Burnout franchise. Burnout Paradise Remastered is going to offer absolutely everything you would hope for or expect out of a remastered package. Amped up visuals, better performance, all DLC included… What more could you ask for? Oh, how about 4K resolution on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X?! You better believe it’s there, my dudes! From EA’s new update post:

“Relive the high-octane stunts and wanton destruction of one of the greatest arcade-driving games ever. Featuring a range of technical enhancements for greater visual fidelity and authenticity, it plays natively in 1080p on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and in 4K at 60fps on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.”

The post also confirms that servers will be live, and you’ll be able to play around in Paradise City with up to three of your friends. Smash into each other, or work together to break records, discover new shortcuts, and unlock achievements and trophies together! This is going to take up all of our free time, and we cannot wait!

As soon as we’re able to get our hands on this beauty, we’ll be sure to show it off for you.