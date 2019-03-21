‘Cadence of Hyrule’ Announced For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo recently held their Nindies showcase, highlighting all of the wonderful indie titles making their way to the Nintendo Switch. While it may have been easy to get swept up in the news of Cuphead finally making its way to the popular portable console, another game caught the attention of many gamers everywhere. Cadence of Hyrule- Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda is exactly as the title describes: It’s Crypt of the NecroDancer, but it features Link and Zelda, and it takes place in Hyrule, the setting for the Legend of Zelda video games.

“As Link—or even as Princess Zelda—you’ll explore the randomly generated overworld and dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule,” the game’s description reads. “Every beat of each remixed The Legend of Zelda tune is a chance to move, attack, defend, and more, so stay one step ahead of each enemy and boss…or face the music.

“From modern-looking Lynels to the Hyrulean Soldiers of old, you must master the instinctive movements of each pixel-art enemy, and strategically outstep them in rhythmic combat. So equip yourself with an arsenal of iconic Legend of Zelda items, as well as the spells and weapons from Crypt of the Necrodancer. You must be prepared to face Hyrule’s most wicked bosses, which have been transformed by magic, granting them mighty, new forms!”

Developed by Brace Yourself Games, Cadence of Hyrule is set to hit the Nintendo Switch this Spring. No specific release date was provided, but we should be learning more in the near future. Here’s more on what the game features:

A rhythmic action-adventure game in the world of the Legend of Zelda series

Explore the randomly generated overworld and dungeons to save Hyrule as Link or Princess Zelda

Use items from the Legend of Zelda series, plus spells and weapons from the Crypt of the Necrodancer game

Outstep legendary enemies and bosses in rhythmic combat

Keep the beat with 25 remixed classic Legend of Zelda tunes

