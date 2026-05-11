Nintendo Warns of Another Switch 2 Price Increase

Nintendo has indicated that it may have to raise the price of the Switch 2 yet again in the future. This past week, Nintendo finally announced that it would be increasing the cost of the Switch 2 later in 2026. This move, which will see the Switch 2 going up to $500 from its current $450 value, was widely expected by many, as other tech companies around the globe have also been forced to increase the price of their products due to rising manufacturing costs. Unfortunately, Nintendo has now warned that this current price increase for the Switch 2 may not be the only one that the console sees throughout its life.

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Shared in a new Q&A after releasing its latest financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about the Switch 2’s price increase and whether or not there might be further changes in the future. Furukawa acknowledged that rising component costs, which directly contributed to the Switch 2 going up in price, are likely to keep being in flux not only throughout the remainder of 2026, but into 2027. As such, if these manufacturing costs continue to rise, Furukawa said that Nintendo is prepared to “respond flexibly” to these changes. While not stated outright, this makes it clear that yet another jump in price for the Switch 2 is very much possible.

“While there remain uncertainties regarding how component prices will trend in the future, we acknowledge that we are likely to feel the impact not only this year but next year as well,” Furukawa said. “Looking beyond that timeframe, we intend to prepare ourselves to respond flexibly to whatever circumstances may arise.”

While it’s disappointing to see that Nintendo might continue to hike the price of the Switch 2, it’s hard to blame them for making these moves. Perhaps the biggest other gaming company to be impacted by manufacturing costs changing in 2026 is that of Valve, which was forced to inevitably delay its upcoming Steam Machine device earlier this year. Even though the Steam Machine now seems closer to its launch, Valve, like Nintendo, might have to bump up the price of its new streamlined PC once it arrives.

In short, if you’re at all interested in picking up the Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll want to do so sooner rather than later. The good news is that this first price increase for the Switch 2 isn’t going to go into effect until September 2026, which means that those who haven’t purchased it yet still have months left to do so. Considering that competing console manufacturers in PlayStation and Xbox didn’t give nearly as much of a warning before previously increasing the costs of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo is navigating this situation about as well as it can for the sake of fans.

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[H/T Nintendo Everything]