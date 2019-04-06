‘Call of Duty’ 2019 Is the Most “Ambitious” Game Infinity Ward Dev Has Ever Made

Call of Duty has had some ups and downs over the past few years as it tries to evolve itself while adapting to a market that’s constantly changing. In 2018, Treyarch released Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and while it failed to make the same type of pop the first two Black Ops games did, it sold really well and was largely received well. You can’t really ask for more than that. But for 2019, it’s Infinity Wards’ turn to deliver, and judging by everything said about the game so far: deliver it will.

According to the game’s Narrative Director, Taylor Kurosaki, the upcoming installment is the most ambitious game he’s ever worked on. The tease of the game’s scope came during a fan interaction on Twitter when the former Naughty Dog developer was asked if the upcoming entry is the most ambitious game they’ve ever worked on. “Definitely,” replied Kurosaki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Definitely. — Taylor Kurosaki (@taylorkurosaki) March 30, 2019

For those that don’t know: Kurosaki was brought into Infinity Ward after the studio shipped the underwhelming Ghosts, and has had his hand in series like Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot, and now Call of Duty.

As you may know, Kurosaki’s take lines-up with previous things said about the game earlier this year. Speaking during a financial call back in February, Activision said that Infinity Ward is creating “what the team believes is one of the best Call of Duty’s ever built.”

The new entry was further teased as a great step forward for the series that will also maintain and bring back the things fans have come to love about Call of Duty over the years.

As for more specific details, we know the game will have a single-player campaign, mutliplayer, and co-op, but likely won’t have a battle royale mode or specialists.

We’re notably coming up on that time of year Activision normally reveals a new Call of Duty, so expect to hear more about what Infinity Ward has cooking in the next month or two.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!