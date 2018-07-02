Call of Duty 2019 Story Campaign Hinted in Job Listing

A new Infinity Ward job listing seems to indicate that next year’s Call of Duty game will in fact have some kind of campaign mode. The listing calls for a Narrative Scripter who “has a strong desire to bring life to game characters through naturalistic and cinematic implementation of vocal performance.” While this isn’t a confirmation by any means, it will be music to the ears of any Call of Duty fan who demands a strong single-player mode to accompany the world-class multiplayer experience. The listing also hints that the game may launch for next-gen consoles as well.

This is a pretty big deal for many series vets, because it was somewhat recently revealed that Treyarch would be ditching the traditional story mode campaign in Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. Instead, players will be treated to story elements distributed throughout the game’s multiplayer, zombies, and battle royale modes. There will be a story, but there will not be a traditional story campaign like we’re used to.

Most players were impressed by Infinite Warfare’s engrossing story campaign, so we’re not surprised to learn that Infinity Ward would be ramping up to deliver another gripping narrative. Obviously everything is still being kept under a very tight lid, but the job listing does go into greater detail. We’ve copied the listing for you below:

“Come work with the game industry’s brightest on a new, exciting, unannounced title for multiple next gen platforms.

“In this hands-on role, you’ll collaborate with scripters, sound designers, writers, and directors to implement voice-over performances in-game across a wide variety of player experiences – from combat to set-pieces.

Qualifications:

A cinematic ear for dialogue pacing.

A strong desire to bring life to game characters through naturalistic and cinematic implementation of vocal performance.

A strong interest and passion for First Person Shooter (FPS) games

The ability to dissect and discuss level design in recent games.

A broad understanding of both multiplayer and single player game design.

Familiarity with game editor tools such as Radiant, Unreal, Unity or Crytek Editors a plus.

Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Lua, or similar scripting language.

Self-motivated with excellent problem solving skills.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Prior internship or game development experience a plus.

So there you have it. It should be noted that this could very well point to a story that unfolds throughout the next Call of Duty‘s multiplayer modes, similar to how Treyarch is treating Black Ops IIII, but given the player backlash over the lack of campaign this year we doubt Infinity Ward would follow suit.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more, so stay tuned!

