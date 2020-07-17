Call of Duty 2020 Leak Reveals New Info from Downloaded Alpha

✖

Not long after an application for what appears to be 2020’s Call of Duty game appeared online in the Microsoft Store, it appears as though some people have been able to add the program to their consoles. In doing so, they were able to see a new name for the game: Call of Duty: Black Ops CIA. It’s unlikely this is the actual name of the game, however. It’s probably just a codename right now similar to how the alpha itself was titled The Red Door when it was spotted on the Microsoft Store and considering how we’ve already heard rumors about what the game will be called.

As spotted by Twitter user and YouTuber TheGamingRevolution who’s known for covering Call of Duty news, people were able to get the Call of Duty alpha onto their Xbox One devices by working with the listing found in the Microsoft Store. After doing so, they were presented with a tile for the game in the console’s library just like we’d see for any other game.

BREAKING NEWS:

People have managed to boot up the Call of Duty 2020 "The Red Door" Alpha on Xbox One and the game is called "Black Ops CIA", however, the game doesn't let you progress past the "Black Ops Splashscreen". Thanks to @JunkratScrub115 for the tip! pic.twitter.com/mIakuNu8mB — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 17, 2020

That tile for the game showed it titled The Red Door, but the caption text on it when highlighting the game showed it called Call of Duty: Black Ops CIA instead. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is supposedly the name of the game based on past rumors. Starting it up brought players to a Black Ops splash screen, but without owning the game itself, that’s as far as people could get.

It’s a fairly large game as well pic.twitter.com/l1D0Pyw7Sj — Connor (@JunkratScrub115) July 17, 2020

Another screenshot of the game on a user’s console showed a download size that lined up with the Microsoft Store listing. It comes in at 81.65 GB based on the first sighting of the game which is still no small game, but it’s at least not as big as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is and is still becoming.

Activision has not yet shared official teasers for its Call of Duty 2020 plans. There have been times when people thought the game would be revealed, and people have thought things happening within Call of Duty: Warzone may be hinting at what’s to come, but everything is just rumor and speculation at this point until we get something official.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.