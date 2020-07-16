New Call of Duty 2020 Leak Reveals Massive Download Size, New Details, and More

✖

Call of Duty 2020, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, leaked online -- again -- last night via the Xbox One store. Not only does the leak suggest a reveal is imminent, but it more or less confirms that Activision and Treyarch will be releasing an Alpha or Beta before release. Further, it also seemingly confirms the rumors that the game is a Black Ops reboot.

That said, beyond these broader and more salient details, the leak also reveals some interesting and noteworthy finer details. For example, the listing, which appears to be for the game's alpha, comes with a download size of 81.65 GB. If the Alpha download is this big, how big will the download of the full game be? The answer to this is: very big. And this shouldn't' come as a surprise. The amount of space Call of Duty: Modern Warfare demands is practically a meme at this point.

The listing also includes the following game description:

"There is more than one truth. If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?"

As you can see, not only is this description very ambiguous, but it's right on point with the Black Ops branding.

Unfortunately, this is where the interesting and salient details end, but this should change soon. At the latest, we will see the new Call of Duty sometime next month. Meanwhile, some rumors have been suggesting a reveal will happen this Thursday.

At the moment of publishing, Activision has not commented on this latest Call of Duty 2020 leak, and it's unlikely it will. Not only does Activision rarely comment on leaks, rumors, or reports, but it has declined to comment on previous leaks involving the game.

Call of Duty 2020 is scheduled to release sometime this year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.