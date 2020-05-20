Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Going to Be Revealed Tomorrow?

✖

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War going to be announced tomorrow? Some Call of Duty fans think so. Yesterday, a new report from a reputable source surfaced claiming that this year's Call of Duty -- Call of Duty 2020 -- will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The same report also revealed the game's alleged setting. Since this initial report, more reports from other sources have flooded the Internet validating the claim, all but confirming that this is what the next COD game will be called.

Fast-forward a bit, and a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update dropped. And within the patch notes of this update appears to be a teaser for the new installment. Couple this with the strange bunkers in Call of Duty: Warzone, and you have the perfect storm for a new Call of Duty reveal.

Topping all of this off is today's development: the official Call of Duty app sending out mysterious notifications teasing a pending Warzone event scheduled to go down tomorrow. Why is this relevant? Because the current rumors and reports are that Activision will use Call of Duty: Warzone to reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Today, the app sent out a notification to all users confirming a Call of Duty: Warzone event for May 21, which is tomorrow. And it sounds like this event is going to be a big one.

Call of Duty app has sent this notification out Keep an eye out! 👀#CallofDuty #CallOfDutywarzone #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/jE3BDkl5Fs — COD BLACK OPS COLD WAR NEWS (@TheCODBase) May 20, 2020

As you may know, nukes, warning messages, and more Cold War-era content has been discovered in the aforementioned bunkers. It's safe to assume these bunkers have something to do with this imminent event. The question is: will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War be revealed?

Well, it's the time of month when Activision typically reveals the year's Call of Duty. Late May to early June has been the sweet spot for the series the past few years. However, if a new Call of Duty was going to be revealed, or even announced, tomorrow, you'd think there would be more leaks and influencers talking about it, which has been the case with the past few Call of Duty games.

The short answer to the question asked in the title, is "it's possible." However, at this point, it's likely going to be an announcement and a teaser rather than a full reveal. Meanwhile, it's also quite possible, if not probable, this event will be contained to just Call of Duty: Warzone.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.