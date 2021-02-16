Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Trailer Reveals Season 2 Release Date

Activision, Raven Software, and Treyarch have revealed a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone trailer providing COD fans on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC their first look at Season 2. In addition to this, the trailer also reveals the Season 2 release date, or more specifically, that Season 2 will begin on February 25. Unfortunately, details on the new season are currently quite scarce, but that should change in the coming days, if not the coming hours.

As for the trailer itself, it's of the cinematic variety and runs at a little over two minutes. Unfortunately, it doesn't reveal a ton, but it does show off three new Operators and four new guns: the Crossbow, the Galil, AI-LC10 SMG, and the Mini-Gun. At the moment of publishing, these guns haven't been confirmed for Season 2, but that's what their cameos in the trailer suggest is in the cards. The trailer also shows off two new scorestreaks and Adler from the campaign being taken to Verdansk by Stitch.

Below, you can check out the trailer for yourself, courtesy of the official Call of Duty YouTube page:

As more and official details on Season 2 come in, we will be sure to update the post accordingly. And of course, we will be on the lookout for noteworthy theories and speculation born from the trailer above.

This new trailer and the release date comes on the back of teases that zombies are coming to Warzone. That said, while this is what Activision and co. have been teasing, this trailer doesn't hint at any of this content or indicate that it's coming.

