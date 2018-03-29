Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Now Xbox One Backwards Compatible

With hundreds of older Xbox titles, including the original Xbox, now on this generation thanks to Microsoft’s backwards compatibility program, many fans of the platform have a reason to revisit old favourites. With RPG experiences like the Mass Effect trilogy, classics like BloodRayne, and a growing number of shooters including the esteemed Call of Duty: Black Ops II, the play experience continues to get better and better with each new addition.
For fans of the older Call of Duty titles, there’s one more to add to that list! Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is now joining its other CoD brethren on this generation! If you already own the disc, it’s as simple as inserting it into your Xbox One and letting the game download as if it were a digital copy. If you don’t have the physical disc itself, you’re going to have to buy it. Good news though if you decided to trade that in or never got it in the first place: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is one of the many titles on sale for super cheap thanks to the Xbox Spring Sale going on now.
Videos by ComicBook.com
For more about the game itself:
As both a U.S Marine and British S.A.S. soldier fighting through an unfolding story full of twists and turns, players use sophisticated technology, superior firepower and coordinated land and air strikes on a battlefield where speed, accuracy and communication are essential to victory. The epic title also delivers an added depth of multiplayer action providing online fans an all-new community of persistence, addictive and customizable gameplay.
- Authentic Advanced Weaponry – Featuring an available arsenal of more than 70 new and authentic weapons and gear from assault rifles with laser sites, claymore mines, .50 caliber sniper rifles, and M-249 SAW machine guns. With accessories like night-vision goggles and ghillie suits, for maximum concealment, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare has players locked and loaded to accomplish the mission.
- Coordinated Assault and Support – Delivering the most visceral action thriller ever, the title covers modern battle from the soldier to the satellite, where the need for air support is critical to success. The adrenaline rush deployment enlists gamers to fast-rope from tactical helicopters, ride in an armada of attack choppers, utilize jets to remove enemy strongholds and even engage hostiles from thousands of feet above the ground inside a state of the art aerial gunship.
- Cinematic Quality Graphics and Sound – Featuring stunning next-generation graphics, players will be drawn into the cinematic intensity of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Amazing special effects, including realistic depth of field, rim-lighting, character self-shadowing, texture streaming as well as physics-enabled effects will enlist players into the most photo-realistic gaming experience. Combine the lifelike graphics and the realistic battle chatter with the Call of Duty award-winning sound design and players will face battle as they have never before.
- Unparalleled Depth to Multiplayer – Multiplayer builds from the success of Call of Duty 2 delivering a persistent online experience for greater community interaction. Featuring create-a-class options allowing players to customize gear that is best suited for play, to experience points enabling unlockables and perks, all the way to matchmaking and leaderboards for the latest in tracking, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer is set to deliver easily accessible and addictive online play for all.