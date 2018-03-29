Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Now Xbox One Backwards Compatible

With hundreds of older Xbox titles, including the original Xbox, now on this generation thanks to Microsoft’s backwards compatibility program, many fans of the platform have a reason to revisit old favourites. With RPG experiences like the Mass Effect trilogy, classics like BloodRayne, and a growing number of shooters including the esteemed Call of Duty: Black Ops II, the play experience continues to get better and better with each new addition.

For fans of the older Call of Duty titles, there’s one more to add to that list! Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is now joining its other CoD brethren on this generation! If you already own the disc, it’s as simple as inserting it into your Xbox One and letting the game download as if it were a digital copy. If you don’t have the physical disc itself, you’re going to have to buy it. Good news though if you decided to trade that in or never got it in the first place: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is one of the many titles on sale for super cheap thanks to the Xbox Spring Sale going on now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more about the game itself:

As both a U.S Marine and British S.A.S. soldier fighting through an unfolding story full of twists and turns, players use sophisticated technology, superior firepower and coordinated land and air strikes on a battlefield where speed, accuracy and communication are essential to victory. The epic title also delivers an added depth of multiplayer action providing online fans an all-new community of persistence, addictive and customizable gameplay.