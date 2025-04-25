Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Update Fixes Character Issues

One of the most beloved and influential fighting game series has finally returned after being absent for over two decades. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves marks the revival of the long-running SNK franchise, bringing its unique flavor to the fighting game community. Fortunately for fans, it’s also a solid return as it has generally garnered positive critical reception after its release this week. However, like most video game launches nowadays, some bugs slip through the cracks, impacting player experience. This seems to be the case with the new fighter, but SNK is implementing a patch that will fix these issues.

Simply titled “Ver. 1.1.3,” the newest Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves update is pretty light overall. However, it does impact three specific fighters: Terry Bogard, Marco Rodrigues, and guest character Salvatore Ganacci. The Terry changes are specifically tied to his Fatal Fury 2 DLC costume, which was a pre-order bonus. The two characters that are getting the biggest changes are Marco and Salvatore. Marco can no longer cancel into a Far Heavy Kick (Feint) from a Combination Attack, and the cancel timing on Salvatore’s Magical Step is delayed from the original.

Otherwise, the patch notes resolve a handful of issues. There are a trio of known issues that SNK is currently working on and will update players once they are complete. Specifically, these bugs impact guard canceling, the replay function, and its single-player mode Episodes of South Town. Here are the full patch notes for the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves update Ver. 1.1.3:

General

Bug Fixes

Resolved several minor issues

Terry Bogard (DLC Costume “Fatal Fury 2: Terry”)

Arcade Style

Burning Wave (Heavy/REV ver.) : Move properties will now match the default costume version.

: Move properties will now match the default costume version. Cosmic Strike Geyser: Resolved an issue where, under certain conditions, activating this move would not consume the power gauge.

Smart Style

Cosmic Strike Geyser: Resolved an issue where, under certain conditions, activating this move would not consume the power gauge.

Marco Rodrigues

Arcade Style

Combination Attack: Can no longer cancel into Far Heavy Kick (Feint) from a Combination Attack.

Salvatore Ganacci

Arcade Style

Magical Step : Delayed the timing at which canceling is possible.

: Delayed the timing at which canceling is possible. Fight Dirty (Ignition/Redline Ver.): Resolved an issue where, under certain conditions, the opponent would still be able to move (despite successful activation).

Smart Style

Fight Dirty (Ignition/Redline Ver.): Resolved an issue where, under certain conditions, the opponent would still be able to move (despite successful activation).

Known Issues

Battle : We are investigating an issue in which guard canceling during certain conditions may freeze the opponent in place.

: We are investigating an issue in which guard canceling during certain conditions may freeze the opponent in place. Replay : We are investigating an issue in which certain conditions can cause replays to differ from what happened in the actual match.

: We are investigating an issue in which certain conditions can cause replays to differ from what happened in the actual match. EOST: We are investigating an issue in which the game will sometimes crash on certain stages.

Fixes for the above known issues are currently being worked on. Please wait for further updates once fixes are completed. We apologize for any inconveniences that may occur in the meantime.