Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 Officially Getting New Ports Very Soon

Activision has officially announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 will be getting new releases on PlayStation platforms very soon. Within recent weeks, prominent leaks online suggested that Activision was gearing up to bring back its two most popular entries in the Black Ops series. Surprisingly, news of these ports wasn’t announced at the recent Xbox Games Showcase, which is where many expected to see them unveiled. Now, the games themselves have finally been verified to exist, although specifics of their launch are still unknown.

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In a post on social media today, original developer Treyarch merely confirmed that Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are set to arrive on PlayStation platforms in July. A well-defined release date in the month wasn’t shared, but Treyarch did reveal that both games would contain the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies game modes found in the original releases. It also stressed that these games would only be coming to “PlayStation”, which suggests that they’ll arrive across PS5 and PS4, with the ports being handled by Iron Galaxy.

As for the omission of Xbox, PC, and Nintendo platforms with these ports, Treyarch didn’t provide further details. Xbox users can already play Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 across Xbox Series X and S platforms thanks to each console’s backward compatibility function. However, these versions of each game don’t contain many additional upgrades, which suggests that the new editions coming to PS5 and PS4 could be even better than these backward compatible versions.

It's official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation in July, courtesy of our partners at @IronGalaxy. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uqTZ6u09B5 — Treyarch (@Treyarch) June 17, 2026

Treyarch’s announcement of these Black Ops re-releases is also particularly odd, as it wasn’t accompanied by a trailer or gameplay footage of any sort. In all likelihood, the studio and publisher Activision likely decided to merely confirm the existence of these ports as a way of verifying the major leaks that have come about. Still, this simple announcement left out a lot of details that fans are now looking to have confirmed. Whether or not more will be shared by Activision and Treyarch prior to the release of these ports in July remains to be seen.

For now, it’s merely exciting to know that Black Ops and Black Ops 2 will no longer be exclusive to PS3 platforms for those who play on PlayStation platforms. Whenever we have more news on this re-release, we’ll be sure to bring it to you here on ComicBook.

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