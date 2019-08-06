Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Is Getting an 80-Player Infected Mode in Blackout

Ever since Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 revealed that it was getting a battle royale mode, fans had a few mixed reactions. With the like of Fortnite leading the charge, CoD players were not too keen on the idea, but that seemingly changed when Blackout did arrive. Ever since its release, those partaking in the game mode have been enjoying themselves, especially with how often Treyarch likes to mix things up a bit. In fact, that will be happening on August 6th when the next phase of Operation Apocalypse Z begins and brings an 80-player game of Infected to Blackout.

Pandemic is the new mode that will be arriving to bring all sorts of chaos along with it. “Imagine an 80-player game of Infected on the biggest Call of Duty map ever made,” reads the Reddit post. “We’re cranking that idea to 11 and making it a reality in Blackout, where the rules have changed from ‘last squad standing’ to ‘last survivors on Earth against an endless swarm of undead at the end of the world.’ Get ready to run.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Pandemic won’t be the only fun arriving when the next phase of Operation Apocalypse Z hits PlayStation 4 on August 6th. Here’s a bit more of what players can expect:

Infected: Final Stand – The fan-favorite party game rises again in Multiplayer with new game-changing twists to keep both teams fighting for survival until the very end.

Blackout Updates – We’re adding the new sidecar-equipped Motorcycle to Blackout, along with more Zombies-inspired Easter eggs, Wonder Weapons, wall buys, and enemy types.

“Alpha Omega” Gauntlet – Take on 30 new rounds of challenges at Camp Edward in our latest competitive Gauntlet for Zombies fans, “Duck and Cover”.

More Contract Rewards – We’re increasing the potential Contract reward rate by guaranteeing at least one Normal Contract with a Reserve Case reward each day.

New Black Market Content – New Contraband rewards are coming, including an Ultra Weapon Bribe, new Epic Outfits, Gestures, Reactive Camo, Jump Pack, Calling Cards, and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information about the game, check out some of our previous coverage.