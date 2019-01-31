Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘Ambush’ LTM Criticisms Addressed

The latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 introduced a new Limited Time Mode to their Battle Royale mode, Blackout. Ambush sounded really good on paper, though when the mode finally released, it was met with less-than-favorable reactions. Now, Treyarch’s Studio Design Director, David Vonderhaar, is sounding off about the criticisms received following Ambush’s deployment.

One of the biggest complaints is that many feel that vehicles should be dropped from the Variant, a point that the Design Director agrees with. But, he didn’t agree with all of the changes players were hoping for and tackles some of this feedback in a recent Twitter post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just now able to parse all the feedback/inputs about Ambush. Personally, I agree that we should drop the vehicles. I’m not sure I would completely dump the Bowie, but I would make it harder to come by so we battle over Supply Drops (etc). — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) January 31, 2019

He added, “Collapse/circle could use a little TLC as well. Given the weapons in play, I like a slowly collapsing final circle. Thoughts on that? We will make adjustments the next time it comes up in the Featured Playlist or when we release it on more platforms.”

As for how the mode is presently:

Weapons limited to sniper rifles, melee attacks, and launchers only.

Circle constantly advances with no delays between collapses.

As somebody that loves going hard with a launcher, this mode is kind of perfect in theory. Still, it’s taking the high-intensity action of Battle Royale and raising the stakes. As with previous LTM modes, keep in mind that this is available for only a short amount of time so if it’s something that looks right up your alley — don’t wait! As for whether or not Ambush will come back new and improved remains to be seen, but it’s a good sign that the devs seem very invested in this particular brand of feedback.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Thoughts on the latest LTM? Have your own ideas for what Treyarch should add?