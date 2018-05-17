Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Royale ‘Blackout’ Trailer Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 just announced its highly-anticipated Battle Royale mode! Call of Duty is aiming to do something totally new with Battle Royale; something only Black Ops can deliver. During this morning’s reveal event, Treyarch revealed ‘Blackout.’ Check out the introduction trailer above!

“In Blackout, Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience, combining Black Ops signature combat and the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Play as fan favorite characters and battle through iconic settings from the Black Ops universe. It’s a collision course bringing together the worlds of Black Ops in an all-out survival and elimination experience featuring weapons; equipment; land, sea, and air vehicles; RC-XDs; traps; and even Zombies in an experience that is uniquely Black Ops.”

Unfortunately we did not get to see any actual gameplay, but we assume that we’ll see plenty of that during E3. What we do know is that this is going to be a fully-fledged Call of Duty experience. During the intro trailer we see many flagship Call of Duty weapons, characters, and killstreaks, so we have to imagine that this will be a celebration of the entire Black Ops series. Will players get to create their own custom characters? Will we be able to form squads and work together? How will killstreaks work? All of these questions need answering, and those answers will come soon.

In case you missed the rest of the exciting news, there is a ton of new Black Ops 4 footage and news to catch up on! The initial multiplayer trailer will give you a good look at how everything will play out in this new narrative-driven multiplayer mode, which takes place between the events of Black Ops 2 and 3. This will be a boots on the ground experience with no more automatic healing, and weapon-specific attachments. You can watch that right here.

We also got our first look at zombies, which looks absolutely insane. If you can believe it, the first zombies trailer doesn’t even include any guns! We see our protagonists transported to a different time in the remote past, in the Colosseum, tearing zombies apart with swords and axes. Watch that madness here.