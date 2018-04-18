Rumor: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 To Include a Battle Royale Mode

Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is set to get an official unveil next month, but the game has already seen a fair amount of controversy today.

Earlier this afternoon, we reported that the game may not feature a single player campaign, for the first time since Call of Duty: Black Ops III was released on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 back in 2015. But there may be an interesting reason for that, as the game could be seeing a fundamental new mode in its place.

A report from Charlie Intel suggests that Raven Software, one of the developers that’s worked on Call of Duty‘s multiplayer in the past, is prepping a Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The team was reportedly called in to make the mode to fill in for the missing single player campaign, which was said to be scrapped due to time constraints.

We’ve heard about such rumors in the past, with a report last month indicating that Activision was showing potential interest in a Battle Royale game. But we had no idea that it intended to incorporate the mode into a Call of Duty game.

Granted, it has tried in the past. Over in China, the publisher incorporated Battle Royale features into Call of Duty Online for testing purposes, and though we didn’t hear about the feedback that came from that mode, obviously there’s some interest. So Activision may just be pushing the mode to the next level, making it an integral part of Black Ops 4.

Now, Activision hasn’t said a word about the matter, so take it with a grain of salt. But considering that Battle Royale is the next big thing in games like Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Radical Heights, it might be thinking that its debut in Black Ops 4 would be a “revolution” for the franchise. That said, we do know some folks are going to miss that single player campaign.

We’ll see what’s officially included in the game in a matter of weeks, when the official unveil takes place next month. We’ll provide you further details as they become available!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.