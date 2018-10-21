‘Black Ops 4’ Players Must Play An Insane Amount Each Day To Reach Black Market Tier 200

Earlier this week, Activision and Treyarch announced that the Black Market will be returning in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. And unlike, Black Ops 3’s version of the Black Market, this time around it won’t rely on Supply Drops and RNG for items. However, it’s far from perfect. In order to reach maximum tier in the allotted amount of time, players will need to play roughly seven hours, every single day.

How Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Black Market system works is via something Treyarch has dubbed the “Contraband stream,” which steadily fills up until you reach a new tier and unlock a new item, and then the stream resets. In other words, it’s a pretty standard progression and unlock system.

But where it gets to be a little much is in its max tier cap. The Black Ops 4 Black Market max tier is 200, and if you want to hit it, you’re going to need a lot of free time, dedication, and a fridge full of energy drinks.

Reddit user “DuvelMe” recently took the time to calculate how long it will take to reach this elusive 200 max level, and the findings are pretty alarming. So, what are the demands? Oh, well, just a measly six hours and 40 minutes every single day. No biggie.

“The amount of time it takes right now to go up a tier is way too much,” writes the user. “I don’t know if it is time based or xp based but right now it seems like it would take you at least 10 games of TDM or KC to go up a tier. There’s only about 50 days to get to tier 200, which means that you’d have to go up about 4 tiers a day, that’s 40 games every single day. Let’s say every game lasts for about 10 minutes. that’d mean that i’d have to play 400 minutes or 6 hours and 40 minutes straight every single day just to reach tier 200. Please don’t tell me y’all are forcing people to buy their way to tier 200, that’d be garbage.”

So, unless you’re ready to make a full job out of playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, you can basically kiss that 200 level tier goodbye.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and coverage of the first-person shooter, click here.

