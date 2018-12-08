‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Is Getting an Armor Repair System

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players will soon be able to repair their Armor in Blackout, a new feature being added among others in a sizable update.

“Operation Absolute Zero” is the name of the update Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players have coming their way, according to Treyarch, with that content coming first to the PlayStation 4. In-game announcements said the release of the Operation Absolute Zero content would come on December 11th, but the changes specific to Blackout are staggered throughout December 10th and the next day. The new Armor repair system is one of the features coming on the first day, Treyarch said, alongside changings ranging from the weapons players use to the map they use them on.

“On December 10, we’re setting the stage with several hotly-anticipated updates to the core Blackout experience for all platforms, including our new Armor repair system, audio improvements, SDM and Spitfire weapon balancing, and seasonal changes across the entire map,” Treyarch’s announcement on its blog said.

With the way Armor currently works in Blackout, players have to find it wherever they can and automatically use it to protect themselves from incoming fire until its “health bar” is depleted. At that point, it’s time to make a decision on whether you’d rather keep a beaten-up Level 3 Armor or pass it off for a fresh Level 1 set. There’s no way to repair Armor once it’s been damaged, though it’s plentiful enough around the Blackout map to the point that a new set of Armor is never far away provided everything hasn’t been looted already. Players will occasionally find an item called Broken Armor Plating which may lead new players to believe they can fix up their Armor somehow, but that’s actually just an item needed to unlock Ajax for Blackout, one of the many Specialist characters who crosses over from the multiplayer mode.

How the Armor repair system will work remains to be seen, but patch notes should be coming next week to detail how players can fix up their gear between fights. It’s unlikely that the repair system would be implemented by allowing players to pick up multiple sets of Armor and stack them on top of one another since only one Armor set can be picked up at once to prevent stacking inventories with Armor, so another item used for repairing Armor or a new prompt when looking at a set may be the way players soon fixe up their Armor.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Operation Absolute Zero update releases for the PlayStation 4 first next week with Xbox One and PC players getting the content a week later.