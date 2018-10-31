‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Changes

A new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now live, and it is huge. With map spawn changes and armor nerfs, there’s a lot about the game that’s been tweaked based on player feedback. The game’s Battle Royale mode also saw quite a few changes, including added character missions.

According to the studio’s most recent Reddit post, “In Blackout, we’ve made updates to audio and Armor behavior, unlocked six Specialist character missions to track down and complete, cranked the max player count for Solos up to 100, and more.”

For the full list of changes:

Playlists 100-Player Solos added to Featured playlist. Maximum player count set to 88 for Duos and Quads.

Audio Tweaked settings to ensure friendly teammates’ footsteps are now quieter than enemy footsteps. Adjusted footsteps for all Armor types in first-person and third-person to give better directionality and distance information. Resolved an issue that occasionally caused footsteps to be silent. Resolved issues that caused footsteps to become muffled when they shouldn’t be.

Armor Armor now allows more damage to pass through to areas of the body that have damage multipliers, such as the head or upper chest. For example, headshots now do more damage against Level 3 Armor.

Character Missions Unlocked remaining Specialist Character Missions (Battery, Firebreak, Nomad, Prophet, Ruin, Seraph)

“Item Found” Notifications To tag an item for your teammate, approach the Item and select the bottom center command on your Command Wheel. This will display the Item in text on your team’s HUD and highlight the item in the world for your team. Increased the brightness of Items when a teammate tags them as “Item Found” via the Command Wheel. Increased duration that Items tagged using “Item Found” are displayed in the world to your team.

Calling Cards and Challenges Resolved an issue where completing Dark Ops Challenges would not unlock their associated Calling Card. Resolved an issue where certain Challenges rewarded the same Calling Card.

UI Resolved an issue where the Altimeter could disappear during Infiltration. Resolved an issue where incorrect Inventory items could be shown while spectating another player.

Miscellaneous Resolved an issue that allowed players to shoot through certain rocks. Improved visual quality of the grass. Resolved an issue where the After Action Report would show double damage when in Squads. Resolved an issue where Echelon Ranking wasn’t showing properly at Max Rank.



