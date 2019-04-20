‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Glitch Is Letting Players Cheat To Victory

Unfortunately, glitches in games are becoming increasingly common as the live-service model picks up, which prods developers to quickly churn out updates. And while usually these updates will fix numerous glitches and bugs, they also create news ones, creating a never-ending cycle. That said, in terms of live-service games, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 isn’t one of the big offenders, and its battle royale portion, Blackout, is far less buggy and glitch riddled than other big battle royale games on the market. That said, every once in awhile a big, borderline game-breaking glitch manifests, which is exactly what has happened recently.

This week, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout players discovered a new glitch that allows players to cheat their way to the final circle without ever running into an opposing player until the last encounter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Reddit, one player shared an exploit they learned that allows them to stay in a helicopter and leave the boundaries of the map, which in turn allows them to never come across a team until the last one is standing. The poster didn’t reveal how to exactly reproduce the glitch, but they did show it in action, and apparently it’s pretty easy to recreate.

According to the poster, the exploit has been in the game since launch, which probably means not many people know about it, otherwise Treyarch would have heard about it and fixed the issue. At the moment, the exploit has only been confirmed on PS4, but there’s a good chance it impacts every version of the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and sound off there.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!