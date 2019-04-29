Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Makes Big Changes To Map

To accompany the launch of Operation Spectre Rising on PS4 tomorrow, Treyarch has made some substantial changes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout map in an update it’s calling the “Wetworks” map update. With the update comes an explosion to Hydro Dam, which has changed the map dramatically with a lot of flooding and excess water. It’s perhaps one of the biggest changes to the battle royale mode’s map since it launched.

As you would expect, Treyarch says boats will now play a much bigger role in Blackout, which makes sense, because players will need to traverse water much more now as the map is bascially divided by a large river.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, some of the water is shallow enough that it won’t require you to break out a boat, but there’s certainly parts that will require the usage of a boat to cross. As for a brand-new Blackout map, Treyarch hasn’t said anything, suggesting it will go down the Fortnite route, which is to say make map changes to keep things fresh rather than add additional maps like PUBG has.

Of course, if you were getting tired of Blackout’s map, this may not remedy that. Some of the areas look a bit different, and there’s certainly some new strategic points and light gameplay changes, but the bones of the old map are still in place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the popular first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. For more on the game’s new Operation specifically, then click here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the map changes or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!